FC Basel dismisses greenkeeper Marc Studach after 13 years

Disagreements?: FC Basel dismisses its greenkeeper without notice after 13 years

FC Basel needs a new chief greenkeeper. He has to leave the club after many years.

That’s what the protagonists said about the FCB vs. FCB game last Saturday.

The Super League starts again in a week.

FC Basel will then play against FC Zurich.

Meanwhile, it becomes known that Basel’s greenkeeper has to leave the club.

While the Bundesliga starts again this weekend, the Super League doesn’t start again until next week. Then FC Basel starts with an away game against FC Zurich.

In preparation so far there was a 1:1 draw in the friendly against FC Bayern and on Wednesday Rotblau lost 2:3 against FC Aarau. On Sunday it’s against Fürth.

Marc Studach is no longer the greenkeeper at FC Basel.

He worked for FC Basel for 13 years.

20 Minutes visited him at work

Meanwhile, it becomes known that a long-time FC Basel employee has to leave the club: Marc Studach. He looked after the lawn in St. Jakob Park for 13 years. Now he’s out of his job. This is reported by “Blick”. The reasons for the separation are not entirely clear. The newspaper writes about discrepancies.

And also about the fact that Studer repeatedly contacted his employees during his holidays, which he used to reduce overtime. This is to discuss the work on the turf at the stadium. Compared to 20 Minutes, FC Basel confirmed the dismissal, but did not go into the reasons in more detail.

20 Minutes visited Studach at his work in 2019. He told how the lawn would be punched out if there was major damage and grass paving would be used. These would be grown in a special facility outside the stadium and would be constantly available like in a spare parts warehouse.

Bayern criticized the place

“The grass is a top athlete,” said Studach at the time. “It is constantly under heavy strain and is therefore more susceptible to illness.” In 2016 he even received an award. The reason for this was the condition of the pitch at the Europa League final between Liverpool and Sevilla in 2016.

Recently, the Joggeli space wasn’t always in top shape. After the friendly against Munich, the Bayern stars criticized him. Sports director Christoph Freund said: “The pitch wasn’t that easy to play on either. You have to say that too.” FCB coach Fabio Celestini, however, could not understand this criticism at all.

