FC Bayern brings in Max Eberl

#Bayern #brings #Max #Eberl

What has been persistently simmering in the rumor mill for years is now a done deal: Max Eberl will be part of FC Bayern’s sporting leadership in the future.

Around three months after his voluntary resignation as managing director of sports at RB Leipzig, Max Eberl decided to join his youth club FC Bayern. This is what “Sky” reports.

Accordingly, the 50-year-old will sign a “long-term contract” and will take over the position of sports director in Munich. However, according to the TV station, Eberl will not start his activities before March. However, Eberl will definitely start in the second half of the season.

RB Leipzig, with whom Eberl is under contract until the end of June 2026, will reportedly receive a transfer fee of “less than five million euros”.

However, it may still be some time before the deal is officially announced by the club. According to “Sky”, the personnel will be approved by the FC Bayern management “at the next supervisory board meeting at the end of February at the latest.”

There was a need at FC Bayern after Hassan Salihamidzic was relieved of his duties after the 2022/23 season finale. At the beginning of September, a new sports director, Christoph Freund, was presented at Säbener Strasse, and Eberl will then become Freund’s new superior in the future.

FC Bayern’s sports director has known Eberl for a long time

A circumstance that Freund has already been confronted with by the media several times. “We have known each other for a long time and had already dealt with each other during the transfers of Martin Hinteregger and Stefan Lainer during his Gladbach days. Max has been in the business for a long time and has a lot of experience. We have always had a good exchange, we were just together recently Boston on the DFB’s sports director tour,” explained Freund in mid-November. He feels “extremely comfortable” in the role of sports director. The people of Munich are unlikely to be in danger of a power skirmish.

Eberl worked successfully as an official at Borussia Mönchengladbach between 2005 and 2022 and made a name for himself as an absolute expert. At the beginning of 2022, the ex-player announced that he wanted to withdraw from the public eye for the time being.

However, the fact that he signed at RB Leipzig eleven months later was interpreted negatively by Eberl. It remains to be seen how the commitment will be received by FC Bayern fans.