FC Bayern fans shoot after Werder embarrassment against Tuchel

#Bayern #fans #shoot #Werder #embarrassment #Tuchel

tz

Sport

FC Bayern

By: Korbinian Kothny

PrintShare

FC Bayern embarrassed themselves against Werder Bremen. Thomas Tuchel in particular gets his fat off on social media.

Munich – Every series has an end – and for FC Bayern Munich this Sunday (January 21st) at the worst possible time. For the first time in over 15 years, the German record champions lost a competitive game against Werder Bremen. This was last the case in September 2008, before the Munich team lost 0-1 to the relegation candidates on matchday 18 in the Allianz Arena at home.

FC Bayern fans shoot against Tuchel

And it’s not even undeserved. Head coach Thomas Tuchel’s team seemed completely out of ideas against Werder for a long time and hardly created any dangerous chances. Only with the substitution of Mathys Tel did Bayern press for an equalizer, but in the end it was in vain.

Tuchel in particular got his fat from the Munich supporters on social media. One user writes: “And the people of Dortmund complain about Terzic. Look at what terrible football Tuchel is playing with the squad.” Already in the first half of the season, the 50-year-old was accused of a lack of development in the team – despite a largely successful record.

Thomas Tuchel is criticized after the defeat against Werder Bremen. © IMAGO

Kimmich substitution raises questions

Many fans are also wondering what Bayern did during the short training camp in Portugal during the week. “Training camps are only good if the results are noticeable. There was nothing except expenses. FC Bayern and coach Tuchel should, rather must, deliver urgently,” another user summarizes.

The substitution of Joshua Kimmich also met with incomprehension among some supporters. The midfield director had to leave the field in the 64th minute. “It makes sense against deep opponents to take out the player who is the only one who has the quality to play balls behind the chain…” states one user.

FC Bayern Munich: This is how long the contracts of Kane, Kimmich, Müller and Co. run.

View photo series

FC Bayern fans turn to Tuchel with banners

In general, the opinion of Bayern fans seems to be turning against Tuchel. The statements in interviews are also a thorn in the side of some of the supporters – the Südkurve addressed the FCB coach with a clear poster during the game.

“When Tuchel praises the training, as a fan you usually cringe,” another user says from the soul of many fans. The 50-year-old had recently repeatedly emphasized that his team was training very well, but was unable to translate this performance into the game – like this Sunday… (kk)