FC Bayern: First photo with an arm sling! How long will Joshua Kimmich be out injured? | Sports

This photo is giving many fans a headache!

On Sunday, Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich (28) stopped by the “Au/Hallertau” fan club (45 minutes north of Munich) as part of the German record champions’ traditional club visits.

His first appearance with an arm sling after the injury four days earlier!

First Kimmich photo with an arm sling!

On Wednesday, the German international fell on his left shoulder in stoppage time in the Bundesliga catch-up game against Union Berlin (1-0).

Because of the injury, the midfielder was missing from the narrow win in the away game in Augsburg (3-2) on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel (50) has already commented on the duration of the rehab – but he was unable to give an exact prognosis!

The trainer: “We look from week to week to see what the healing process is like and how the pain level is. It’s very difficult to say anything about Josh’s downtime. It is treated conservatively.”

Despite his injury, he was in a good mood and had a lot of time for the fans: Joshua Kimmich

That means: No surgery, but the arm has to go into the sling first. This immobilizes the injured shoulder and corner joint until it is pain-free.

The big question that all Bayern fans are now asking themselves: How long does Kimmich have to wear the arm sling and when can he train properly again?

This is still open! The DFB star will most likely also miss the Bundesliga home game against Gladbach on Saturday (3:30 p.m./Sky).

Kimmich also remains questionable for the following games at Bayer Leverkusen (February 10th, 6:30 p.m./Sky) and in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 at Lazio Rome (February 14th, 9 p.m./DAZN).

His team colleague Manuel Neuer (37) was missing four weeks before the 2022 World Cup in October and November due to a bruised left shoulder joint. According to BILD information, Bayern are internally hoping for a shorter break for Kimmich! But does it happen that way?