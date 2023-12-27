FC Bayern is annoyed with Bayer Leverkusen

#Bayern #annoyed #Bayer #Leverkusen

tz

Sport

FC Bayern

By: Vinzent Tschirpke, Philipp Kessler

PrintShare

Still sets the tone: Thomas Müller prepared both goals against Wolfsburg. © imago

FC Bayern achieved a conciliatory end to the year with the victory in Wolfsburg, but is annoyed by the consistent performances of league leaders Leverkusen.

Munich – Bayern star Thomas Müller was under time pressure. “Anytime else, but otherwise I won’t get the plane!” the 34-year-old shouted to the journalists present in the mixed zone, who were still waiting for him as an interview partner after his almost half-hour doping test. But Müller still wanted to make one thing clear when he and Minjae Kim (27) were the last to run out of the catacombs of the Wolfsburg Arena: “Leverkusen should leave something behind!” he shouted through the corridors with a laugh, then disappeared towards the exit . This announcement to Xabi Alonso’s team – meant half seriously, half in a typically humorous Müller manner – could definitely be understood as the motto of the 2-1 win in Wolfsburg. In the end, those responsible were satisfied after the tough success at the end of the year, but knew how to classify the victory.

Bayern coach Tuchel sees a “top reaction” from his team

At the press conference after the final whistle, Thomas Tuchel (50) spoke of his team’s “absolutely top reaction” to the 5-1 defeat in Frankfurt almost two weeks ago. “We won against Manchester, won against Stuttgart at home. And now we were able to score another win in Wolfsburg, even though the injury situation was extreme, especially after the game in Manchester, and then there were also illnesses,” said Tuchel. Due to the flu-like infections of Joshua Kimmich (28) and Leon Goretzka (28), Aleksandar Pavlovic (19) and Raphael Guerreiro (29) had to play in the double six again – the latter, even though he “spent the entire last night on the toilet and didn’t sleep at all.” That’s why the team deserves “the biggest compliment,” said Tuchel.

After the exertions of the last few weeks, can the players and those in charge at the record champions enjoy a quiet Christmas with satisfaction and go into the winter break? Not quite. The main reason for this is the competitor from the west, who also won their last game of the year against VfL Bochum 4-0. “We got a lot of points,” said Tuchel about the situation at the top of the table, but: “Bayer Leverkusen got even more – and they deserve the greatest respect for that.”

The tired Bayern stars are now allowed to visit their families. © Swen Pförtner/dpa

Harry Kane is looking forward to his first winter break

Harry Kane, who once again scored a dream goal to make it 2-0, also didn’t want to be satisfied. They had “only lost one game and had a great start overall,” said the top striker. But: “We want to continue to improve and push ourselves to our limits – because Leverkusen is putting pressure on us.” His goal for next year? Turn the tables. “We still have a game to catch up on and we’re still playing against them,” said Kane about the duel at the top. “There is a big year ahead of us! I think there is more to it.” That means: The Englishman is going into the winter break with a lot of hunger for the title, after all, the championship would be the first trophy of his career.

Kane’s family, who are finally coming to Germany after the winter break and moving into the new house in Baierbrunn with him, should also help. Until then, the Kanes are spending their Christmas vacation “somewhere warm.” He will send his old teammates from the Premier League “photos from the beach” on Boxing Day, after all, England also plays on Christmas. Harry X Mas! Vinzent Tschirpke, Philipp Kessler