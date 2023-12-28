FC Bayern – Jan-Christian Dreesen reacts to Ralph-Uwe Schaffert’s criticism of Joshua Kimmich: “I’m more than irritated”

Bayern Munich’s CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen was astonished by the statements made by DFB Vice President Ralph-Uwe Schaffert – and in turn shot the official.

After Schaffert criticized Bayern’s midfield star Joshua Kimmich, Dreesen said in Bild: “I am more than irritated by these statements. It is incomprehensible when the vice president of the DFB criticizes the performance of a deserving and important national player like Joshua Kimmich in his club. “

He continued: “In doing so, he is doing the national team a disservice. There are enough issues at the DFB that Mr. Schaffert could have dealt with before making such statements publicly.”

In an interview with the Hannoversche Allgemeine Zeitung and the Neue Presse, Schaffert generally criticized the state of the national team and also singled out individual players. In addition to captain Ilkay Gündogan, also Kimmich. He is considered a leading player, but “he has failed to provide proof so far. Even in the club.”

Before Dreesen, DFB sports director Rudi Völler had already reacted to Schaffert’s comments. “It’s nice that everyone is interested in the national team, and criticism is completely fine after the last few games. But the way of criticizing our important players in such an excessive way is not acceptable,” complained the 1990 world champion.

Schaffert is responsible for social policy tasks, foundations and statutory issues at the DFB.

