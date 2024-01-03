FC Bayern Munich, news and rumors: “Clever clauses!” Praise for Hasan Salihamidzic

#Bayern #Munich #news #rumors #Clever #clauses #Praise #Hasan #Salihamidzic

FC Bayern Munich, News: Leroy Sané doesn’t want to make a decision until after the European Championships

Leroy Sané completed a sparkling clean first half of the season for FC Bayern Munich, scoring nine goals and providing nine assists in 24 competitive games. Coach Thomas Tuchel seems to be able to handle the star very well, as was also seen at the start of training on Tuesday at Säbener Straße: Tuchel greeted the offensive dribbler with a friendly choke on the neck.

It goes without saying that Bayern would like to extend the contract, which expires on June 30, 2025, early. According to Bild, FCB sports director Christian Freund is said to have sought talks with Sané at the end of the year. Sané assured him that he was interested in an extension. The friend then contacted Sané’s agency LIAN Sports.

Sané is now said to have made a decision – neither for nor against FC Bayern. Sané has decided to postpone the decision about his future until after the 2024 European Championship. One thing is clear: If Sané plays a strong European Championship, his market value – and therefore his salary – is likely to increase.