FC Bayern: Only insiders knew: Tuchel reveals Beckenbauer secret | Sports

Until now, only real Bayern insiders knew this secret!

Four days after the death of Franz Beckenbauer (†78), Thomas Tuchel (50) also paid homage to the emperor on Thursday. When asked about the legacy of the German football icon, the record champions’ coach immediately went into raptures before his team’s first Bundesliga game in 2024 on Friday against Hoffenheim (8.30 p.m./DAZN and Sat. 1).

He said: “He leaves behind an incredible life’s work, had an incredible personality. It will definitely be very emotional against Hoffenheim in the stadium and at the memorial service next week.”

And further: “Unfortunately I didn’t have any closer contact and was only able to meet him briefly twice. But his open, super friendly nature was extremely noticeable. You always had the feeling that you were immediately speaking to him on an equal level. That’s why its impact was so great – because it touched so many people.”

What only a few people knew: Although the Kaiser had not been involved in Bayern’s day-to-day business for years due to many health setbacks (heart problems, Parkinson’s disease, eye attack), he still accompanied Tuchel in his job on Säbener Strasse in a certain way.

The coach revealed: “There is a huge board hanging in front of the coaches’ offices on which original notes and lists from Franz and Ottmar Hitzfeld are displayed. I walk past it every day – then the bar is set for me in terms of tenure, success and charisma. This is unmatched!”

It’s certainly a nice idea for Bayern fans that Beckenbauer’s mega football legacy drives their current coach every morning on the way to work.