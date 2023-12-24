FC Bayern: Star Harry Kane is leaving Munich again – new home

#Bayern #Star #Harry #Kane #leaving #Munich #home

“Thomas Müller was worried that my room would be too small, so it was time to check out and move into my own accommodation with my family,” Harry Kane wrote in an Instagram statement he posted on Saturday evening. FC Bayern’s new center forward recently stayed in the five-star Mandarin Oriental hotel because he initially couldn’t find a suitable place for his family to stay.

FC Bayern player Harry Kane: Big thanks to the hotel staff in Munich

But the time in the luxury hotel in the heart of Munich is over. Harry Kane checked out with hotel manager Dominik G. Reiner on Neuturmstrasse. The 30-year-old was quite emotional when he said goodbye, as the photo of the fine lobby stairs and the touching description show.

Kane gives the hotel director and his employees a club jersey with his name on it and comments on the picture with warm words: “A big thank you to the hotel staff who have made me feel at home since moving to Munich. They played a big part in helping me settle in so well.”

Mandarin Oriental in Munich: Hotel boss Dominik G. Reiner gives insight

The time in the luxury hotel was intense. Not only for Harry Kane, who lived in the luxury suite without his wife Katie and their four children, but also for the boss of the five-star hotel – including his team. Hotel director Dominik G. Reiner says in the AZ: “We feel honored and are deeply grateful for the warm words and recognition that Mr. Kane expressed to our team and his Munich home on his Instagram account. His thanks reflect the dedication and exceptional effort of our staff, who always strive to provide an impeccable and discreet service. We greatly appreciate that these efforts are recognized and appreciated. At the same time, we would like to emphasize the importance of discretion and the protection of privacy “Our guests are our top priority. We pride ourselves on creating an atmosphere of peace and intimacy where our guests can feel at home.”

Hotel boss Dominik G. Reiner with his wife Angela and their two daughters in front of the Christmas tree in the Mandarin Oriental © BrauerPhotos/G. Nitschke Hotel boss Dominik G. Reiner with his wife Angela and their two daughters in front of the Christmas tree in the Mandarin Oriental “}”>

Lucas Hernández’s former villa: Harry Kane’s new house in the south of Munich

The AZ knows: Harry Kane will leave Munich. At least he won’t live there directly in the future. The current Bundesliga top scorer didn’t want to buy a villa, he just wanted to rent it. The search for a suitable object therefore turned out to be lengthy. Since his move in August, the England captain has been looking for a new home for his wife Katie and their children, the fourth of whom was only born in the summer. He has now found his home in a community in the south of Munich. Lucas Hernández, who moved from FC Bayern Munich to Paris St. Germain, previously lived in the chic house. The villa is located on the Isar, but is protected from prying eyes – with high walls and densely overgrown bushes in summer. Mehmet Scholl also once lived there.

Harry Kane jokes: Thomas Müller was worried about a lack of space

Apparently Thomas Müllers shared the concern that Kane would feel restricted in the hotel. The original Munich resident also contributed to Kane leaving the hotel suite. The 30-year-old Englishman no longer has to live out of a suitcase and has his beloved family around him again.

Vacation in the sun: Harry Kane flies away with his family for Christmas

Kane said after the Wolfsburg game in the mixed zone: “It’s been a hard four months here without the family, without the children, without my wife. Now I have ten days off where it’s all about time and family to enjoy.”

The center forward doesn’t stay in Munich over the Christmas holidays, but instead flies into the sun with his loved ones. We’re going on vacation and going to a country where it’s “hot,” Kane announced. However, he did not reveal where exactly the family of six would be spending the next few days.

