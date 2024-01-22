FC Bayern: What consequences Thomas Müller is now drawing | Sports

#Bayern #consequences #Thomas #Müller #drawing #Sports

After Bayern’s defeat against Werder (0-1), Thomas Müller (34) draws the first conclusions – and thus sends a signal that the championship fight is now about everything!

For the first time in eight years, the Bayern star is today canceling his participation at short notice in his own charity Schafkopf tournament, which the Bayern professional organizes every year together with Sky presenter Michael Leopold (52) at the Nockherberg.

According to BILD information, Müller wants to fully concentrate on his sporting focus two days before the now all-important catch-up game against Union Berlin in the Allianz Arena (Wednesday, 8:30 p.m.). FC Bayern must win the home game in order to reduce the gap to league leaders Bayer Leverkusen from seven to at least four points.

Ambassador Müller therefore only stopped by the Nockherberg shortly before the start of the tournament to accept the 58,500 euro check from the donations for the Nicolaidis Young-Wings Foundation. The money goes to support offers for young people who are grieving.

Football legends such as Haching President Manfred Schwabl (57), Sky expert Didi Hamann (50), Hans Dorfner (58) and Müller advisors such as ex-Bayern star Ludwig Kögl are working for Müller and the good cause this Monday evening (57). Also at the card table: tournament defending champion and ice hockey legend Hans Zach (74), director Marcus H. Rosenmüller (50), singer Claudia Koreck (37), festival host Christian Schottenhamel (61), host Florian Lechner (50), DFB chef Anton Schmaus (42), Augsburg managing director Michael Ströll (39) and cabaret artist Hannes Ringelstetter (53).