FC Porto market: Bozeník on the radar

Boavista’s spearhead followed with particular attention by Invicta’s neighbor

With nine goals scored and two assists this season, Bozeník is a name that FC Porto likes. Boavista’s 24-year-old striker has a profile that Sérgio Conceição likes and his path this season has been followed by the Blue and Whites’ scouting office.

Combative, with good technique, great ability to press, good in the air and with an easy shot, the Panthers’ scorer fits perfectly into the model of striker that the Porto coach appreciates, a bit like what happens with those he has at his disposal. your disposition. In this winter market window, a possible transfer to Dragão would always depend on the sale of one of the attackers, in this case Toni Martínez – there are interested parties -, but negotiations between the chess team and the Dragons would not appear to be easy, taking into account that the international Slovakian is, along with Pedro Malheiro, one of the main assets of the squad coached by Ricardo Paiva.

With a contract until June 2026 at the checkered club, Bozeník began to gain notoriety this season by scoring two goals against Benfica, at Bessa, in the opening round of the championship. The player left a very good impression on FC Porto officials in the recent Invicta city derby. Bozeník is valued at five million euros by the Transfermarkt website and Boavista’s SAD intends to make a big profit by selling him, now or in the summer