FC Porto market (official): Olympiakos confirms David Carmo

Central defender is a reinforcement for Carlos Carvalhal. Player on loan until the end of the season. Greeks pay 600 thousand euros for the transfer and have a purchase option clause of 18 million euros

Olympiakos made the signing of David Carmo official this Friday. The central defender is a reinforcement for Carlos Carvalhal.

David Carmo heads to Greece on loan from FC Porto, valid until the end of the season. The Hellenic team pays 600 thousand euros for the transfer and has a purchase option clause of 18 million euros.

It should be noted that the 24-year-old defender was removed from the Dragons’ main team due to “inappropriate behavior” and even participated in three of the Dragons’ games.

Porto coach is sparse in words about the central defender; spoke about the difficulty in maintaining information within Olival

David Carmo joins the Portuguese Chiquinho, João Carvalho, André Horta, Gelson Martins and Podence and also the Spaniard Fran Navarro, also on loan from FC Porto.

