FC Schalke 04: Desired candidate suddenly available – will HE be an issue again?

After the surprising departure of Rouven Schröder, FC Schalke 04 was desperately looking for a successor. Ultimately, Andre Hechelmann was promoted from chief scout to sports director – also because it didn’t work out with the desired candidate.

One of them is now suddenly without a club. Carsten Wehlmann has quit his job at SV Darmstadt. The 51-year-old was already a candidate at FC Schalke 04 in April. Now the topic could become hot again.

FC Schalke 04: Wehlmann suddenly without a club

Carsten Wehlmann quit his job as sporting director at SV Darmstadt on March 31st. The Bundesliga club then released its sports boss with immediate effect. “Due to the high importance of the position and the obvious assumption that Carsten Wehlmann will take another job on April 1st, we cannot afford a lame-duck situation. We are playing in the Bundesliga and will do everything in our power to keep it going for another year. For this we need 100 percent commitment from every person,” explained Lilien President Rüdiger Fritsch.

Wehlmann could now become an issue again at FC Schalke 04. At the beginning of the year he was already considered one of the candidates at FC Schalke 04 alongside Benjamin Schmedes (Vitesse Arnheim) and Nils-Ole Book (SV Elversberg). The Royal Blues ultimately decided on a man from their own ranks. Andre Hechelmann took over the position.

Wehlmann a candidate to succeed Knäbel?

However, Hechelmann has come under heavy criticism after just six months. His future at Schalke is anything but certain. And then there is the vacant position of sports director. Peter Knäbel will leave the club at the end of the season at the latest.

After his separation from SV Darmstadt, Wehlmann could now become a hot candidate at FC Schalke 04. Matthias Tillmann, who will become the new CEO of S04 on January 1st, is likely to follow this development closely.