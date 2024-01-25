FC Schalke 04: Transfer turnaround! S04 throws plans overboard

#Schalke #Transfer #turnaround #S04 #throws #plans #overboard

Actually everything seemed clear: Ibrahima Cisse should leave FC Schalke 04 on loan this winter. A change has not yet been made, and a loan deal fell through at short notice.

Now there could be a transfer turnaround. FC Schalke 04 is apparently giving Ibrahima Cisse a second chance and is planning to use the 22-year-old central defender again in the second half of the season.

FC Schalke 04: Turnaround at Cisse?

“Now it’s probably best for Ibra to leave the club,” said Schalke coach Karel Geraerts at the beginning of January. Words that are actually unmistakable. When S04 traveled to the training camp, Cisse was missing. He is training individually in Gelsenkirchen so that he can have discussions about a change from there.

A club seemed to have already been found: Zulte Waregem from the second Belgian league is said to have sought a loan deal, but the move fell through. And a loan to KMSK Deinze has not yet come about.

So Cisse stayed in Gelsenkirchen, initially trained and played there with the U23s. In the friendly against SV Schermbeck he even scored two goals in a 5-1 win and drew attention to himself with good performances. Now he could get the reward.

Cisse gets another chance

According to consistent media reports, Cisse still has a chance at Schalke. The 22-year-old is said to have convinced the new sports director Marc Wilmots in a lengthy conversation. Cisse should now work extra shifts to catch up on the fitness deficit.

Hardly anyone doubted Cisse’s talent; the problem in the past was more his fitness. He was rarely able to use his qualities on the pitch. That should finally change…