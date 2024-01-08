FC Schalke 04: Wilmots very impressed – “This has never happened before”

#Schalke #Wilmots #impressed #happened

FC Schalke 04 presented a new sports director, Marc Wilmots, at the beginning of the year. The ex-S04 professional should get the club back on the right track and force its return to the Bundesliga.

It was only shortly before Christmas that rumors about Marc Wilmots’ commitment first appeared in the media. The talks with FC Schalke 04 have been going on for a long time, as the new sports director has now revealed.

FC Schalke 04: Wilmots is amazed

“We spoke for the first time on November 15th. A world record that didn’t come out for so long. This has never happened before at FC Schalke. Great!” revealed Marc Wilmots in his first media round at the training camp in Portugal. It wasn’t until a month later that the Wilmots rumors appeared in the media.

+++ FC Schalke 04 loses Wolfsburg test – now Geraets makes THIS promise +++

In fact, FC Schalke 04 is not known for being able to keep such processes secret for long. Internal matters are repeatedly made public. In Wilmot’s case we were able to show that there is another way.

Before Wilmots agreed to join FC Schalke 04, he spoke to André Hechelmann, among others. “He visited me in Belgium and we talked for four hours. He knows exactly what Schalke 04 is currently, I don’t yet. Maybe André can learn from me – I can learn from him. “That’s perfect,” said Wilmots.

You might also be interested in:

The new distribution of tasks at FC Schalke 04

The Belgian takes over Hechelmann’s job at FC Schalke 04, while he moves into the position of technical director. “The central interface between the two positions is the transfer business. The technical director is fully involved in squad planning and is responsible for implementation in the transfer business. “He is responsible for scouting, takes care of players on loan and is the interface to the Knappenschmiede, so he focuses on internal and external player acquisition,” says board boss Matthias Tillmann, explaining the new distribution of tasks.

As sports director, Wilmots has overall sporting responsibility and has the final say. You can read how the new boss plans the winter transfers here >>>