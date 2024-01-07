FCSG U21 wins the Regiomasters for the first time

#FCSG #U21 #wins #Regiomasters #time

REGIOMASTERS

Winning goal one second before the end: FC St.Gallen’s U21s are kings of indoor football in Eastern Switzerland for the first time

It couldn’t have been more exciting: With a goal in the very last second of the final against FC Bazenheid, FC St.Gallen’s oldest youth team won the unofficial title of Eastern Swiss indoor football champions for the first time.

Fadil Goli and FC Bazenheid narrowly missed defending their title at the Regiomasters.

Image: Beat Lanzendorfer

Liveticker des Regiomasters:

6:08 p.m

This final couldn’t have ended better: a victory for a team from the city of St. Gallen in the very last second. What more do you want. The football year has got off to a fitting start. Even if it’s snowing and sleeting outside, it makes you want to start the second half of the season. For now, let’s leave it alone and thank you for your interest in this live ticker. Have a nice Sunday evening. See you soon. Ciao from the cross bleaching.

6:05 p.m

As part of the award ceremony, there will be a variety of other things Special ratings dissolved. Top scorers are Edmir Zulic (FC Bazenheid) and Granite Wait (FC Besa) with eight goals each. As the best goalkeeper becomes Leandro Bötschi awarded by FCSG U21. And most valuable player of the tournament is Dzezair Sacipi from FC Bazenheid. The fair play price he gets it FC Steinach.

6:01 p.m

The celebration of the young people of St.Gallen is underway. The goal was nothing other than winning the tournament, says the winning goalscorer Rigal in an interview over the hall loudspeaker.

This is what winners look like: The FCSG U21 wins the Regiomasters in extremis.

Image: Beat Lanzendorfer

5:53 p.m

14th minute: Wow, that doesn’t even exist. One second before the end, the FCSG U21 scored the winning goal. Rangin Rigal is the celebrated goalscorer. The FCSG U21 wins the Regiomasters title for the first time. Because there is no more playing after that. The thing is done.

5:51 p.m

13th minute: Bazenheid uses the “power play” and equalizes to 2-2 through Zulic. The last minute is running. The FCSG U21 is now complete again.

5:49 p.m

12th minute: Now there is a 2-minute penalty against the FCSG U21 – a good two minutes before the end. Will Bazenheid come into play again in the majority? By the way, the penalty is for five fouls in the same game. That’s what the tournament regulations want.

5:48 p.m

11th minute: The thing is turned. The young St. Gallen team hammer the ball in and lead 2-1. Spari scores. Is this your first tournament victory at the Regiomasters?

5:45 p.m

9th minute: There it is, 1-1: The deserved equalizer for the FCSG U21.

5:44 p.m

8th minute: Half of the game is over. Still 1-0 for Bazenheid. But everything is still possible.

5:42 p.m

7th minute: The young St. Gallen team is pushing for the equalizer.

5:40 p.m

4th minute: A contested affair. Both really want the title.

5:39 p.m

2nd minute: FC Bazenheid advances and takes a 1-0 lead. Played well. Zulic already scores his seventh goal of the day.

5:38 p.m

1st minute: The 14-minute final is underway.

5:36 p.m

The questions in Final between the FCSG U21 and Bazenheid are: Will the FCSG U21 team win the Kreuzbleiche title for the very first time? The young “Espen” have never been in the final either. Or will Bazenheid catch up with record tournament winner Brühl? It would be the fifth tournament victory for the Toggenburgers – and the third since 2018. It is difficult to name a favorite. But it is the technically best teams of the day that meet in the final. So a worthy endgame.

5:35 p.m

Because of “no strength” anymore: Rorschach-Goldach turns a 0-2 deficit into one against Besa 4:3-Sieg and takes third place. The big emotions were no longer there in this game.

5:17 p.m

Before the big final is played, there is now a game for third place. Besa and Rorschach-Goldach give themselves the honor. Although that might be difficult, especially before Rorschach-Goldach. They just lost the semi-finals. And now we have to get back to it without being able to win too much. But yes: we breathe deeply before the highlight of the day.

5:16 p.m

No goals were scored for a long time in this second semi-final. Rorschach-Goldach plays on an equal footing with the FCSG youngsters and has a good chance of taking the lead. But around four and a half minutes before the end, the young St.Gallen team opened the scoring and then pulled away. At the end The FCSG U21 team wins 4-0. So it comes to the final against Bazenheid.

5:02 p.m

So it won’t work with a city match in the final. But the young ones can do it Aspen to the final this year? FCSG U21 against Rorschach-Goldach is the game in the second semi-final. Last year it looked as if the St. Gallen youngsters would make it, but then failed in the semi-finals and ended up in third place. The St. Gallen team are favorites against Rorschach-Goldach. This is also because they have had more time to catch their breath since their quarter-final.

17:00 o’clock

A game on a knife edge. Bazenheid advances twice, but Besa strikes back twice – and at times is very close to victory. But Bazenheid stay cool and wins 3:2 – and, like last year, moves into the final. Besa’s nerves were on edge in the final phase and they received a yellow-red card. When you are outnumbered, you can no longer equalize.

4:45 p.m

Even after the quarter-finals there is no respite and the semi-finals are coming up. First with the game Besa against Bazenheid. Both were in the semi-finals last year, but didn’t play against each other back then. Based on their previous appearances, Bazenheid from the 2nd interregional league is the favorite. But Besa, the 3rd division team, also made it strong. A city match in the final between Besa and the FCSG U21 would of course be attractive.

4:43 p.m

That’s why we love the booth magic: it goes back and forth. First Romanshorn leads, then Rorschach-Goldach – and it’s exciting until the end. With the score at 2:2, Romanshorn weakens with the fifth foul of the game. This gives a 2 minute penalty. This numerical superiority takes advantage Rorschach-Goldach scored the 3-2 winner.

4:29 p.m

The last semi-finalist is now being sought. Romanshorn and Rorschach-Goldach meet each other. Rorschach-Goldach plays a league higher in the open air. In the preliminary round of the Regiomasters, however, Romanshorn left a somewhat stronger impression. But there is no clear favorite here.

4:27 p.m

Duplicity of events from the previous game: In this game too, a 2-0 lead is not enough to bring things home. The FCSG U21 looks like the sure winner, but squanders a 2-0 lead in a spectacular game. So the golden goal is needed here too. And here too, the extension only lasts a few seconds before it hits. The young aspens close the sack and win with 3:2 after extra time.

4:12 p.m

Third quarterfinal: The oldest FCSG offspring (Promotion League) made it through the preliminary round (three wins, 18:2 goals) and also in the quarterfinals against a tree from the 2nd league regional favorite. For the Green and Whites, the topic should be nothing other than winning the tournament.

4:10 p.m

That was very close: It’s possible Bazenheid 2-0 lead early. But then Eschen/Mauren turns up the heat and deserves to equalize. As a result, Bazenheid presses for the winning goal, but doesn’t score it. The first extension of the day occurs. It’s called Golden Goal. After just a few seconds, Fadil Goli hits the ball like the bottom of the crossbar 3:2 after extra time pure. Goli was the tournament’s most valuable player last year. Now he is ensuring the semi-finals. In the round of the last four it will be FCB against FCB. Namely Bazenheid against Besa.

3:51 p.m

The second quarter-final between Bazenheid and Eschen/Mauren It’s tough because of the trainers. The Liechtensteiners are coached by long-time Bazenheid coach Heris Stefanachi. Since the winter break, Bazenheid’s own long-time goalie Adrian Bernet has been on the sidelines – or in today’s case behind the boards. Although Bazenheid plays a league lower than Eschen/Mauren “outside”, Toggenburg made a stronger impression in the preliminary round – and are defending champions. Let’s see.

3:49 p.m

A back and forth. Besa takes the lead three times. Steinach was able to react and equalize twice. But not a third time. Besa wins finally with 5:2 and the 3rd division club is in the semi-finals, like last year. The city club seems to like the booth magic. It was her first time ever taking part a year ago.

3:38 p.m

We’re quickly heading into the quarterfinals. Third division team Besa meets the Steinach from the 2nd regional league. Who will make it to the semi-finals? Would be a nice success for both teams.

3:35 p.m

Tight box: Romanshorn playful against Herisau a 2-0 and 3-2 lead and ultimately has to worry about winning the group despite being outnumbered. The 3:3 But in the end it’s enough for first place. In the quarter-finals there will be a “FC-Ro-Derby” between Romanshorn and Rorschach-Goldach.

3:20 p.m

We are already at the last preliminary round game. Romanshorn plays against Herisau. Tension looks different. Romanshorn is already in the quarterfinals, Herisau is already out. But it’s still about winning the group – and therefore about avoiding the strong FC Bazenheid in the quarter-finals. Romanshorn is group winner if it scores points. Or even in a defeat with a maximum of three fouls.

3:18 p.m

At first it looks as if Neukirch-Egnach will do the trick and win with few fouls. But after Thurgauer’s opening goal, Favorit turns Rorschach-Goldach the game, wins 2:1 and advances in this group together with Bazenheid.

3:03 p.m

It’s still exciting in Group C: Score in the last game Rorschach-Goldach and Neukirch-Egnach each other. Rorschach needs a point to advance. The Thurgauers have to win and are allowed to commit a maximum of four fouls. Then they are through and we have a second 3rd division team alongside Besa in the table of the last eight.

2:57 p.m

Ash/Moors lives up to his role as favorite and easily wins 2-0 against Henau. The most important decisions in this group D have therefore been made. Eschen/Mauren is in the quarter-finals together with Romanshorn.

2:48 p.m

We are in Group D. Henau plays against Eschen/Mauren. Here too, a lot is still possible for all teams – in all directions. Even Henau, who still has no points, can still progress. The regional 2nd division team needs a win against the 1st division representatives, a few fouls and then some help from Romanshorn. Eschen/Mauren will definitely be through if they win against Henau.

2:42 p.m

Last year’s winner FC Bazenheid is still sovereign. He conceded the first two goals of this year’s tournament in the third game, but deservedly wins 5:2. Dardania must now tremble. If Neukirch-Egnach wins against Rorschach-Goldach without a foul, Dardania is out. Even if a Rorschach-Goldach wins, it’s not enough.

2:32 p.m

We continue with Group C. Dardania SG and Bazenheid meet each other. They are the two tournament winners from the last two years. A lot is still possible in this group. All four teams can still advance – or be eliminated. One thing is clear: one point is enough for Bazenheid to stay in the tournament. A defeat is enough for the Toggenburgers if they don’t commit at least six fouls.

2:29 p.m

And indeed: Steinach still manages this: 5:2 win against Abtwil-Engelburg. And didn’t commit a single foul. Steinach from the 2nd league is therefore in the regional four-part final and will face 3rd league team Besa. A supposedly “small” player makes it to the semi-finals.

2:17 p.m

Now the decision will also be made in Group B. Steinach against Abtwil-Engelburg. And fair play is required here: Steinach needs a win with a maximum of one foul committed. Then it’s enough and Wittenbach is thrown out. Abtwil-Engelburg can no longer move forward.

2:13 p.m

Actually: a tree is in the quarterfinals. The Thurgauers fell 0-2 behind against Winkeln early on, but then turned things around win 4:3. Despite a 5-1 defeat in the opening game, the Arboners are in the last eight – and Brühl has to go home.

2:02 p.m

We are now putting the lid on Group A. Winkeln plays against Arbon. The starting position is like this: angles are already out. Only one point and already many fouls committed. That’s no longer enough for places 1 or 2. Arbon will advance if it wins this final preliminary round game. A draw is not enough because of the fair play rating.

1:57 p.m

Clear thing. The FCSG leads practically the entire game, doesn’t let anything burn and finally wins 6:0. The young FCS players move into the quarterfinals with a clean slate and 18:2 goals. For Wittenbach it means trembling. If Steinach wins against Abtwil-Engelburg with a maximum of one foul in the final group game, Wittenbach is out. If there is a tie, the first thing that counts is the foul statistics.

1:48 p.m

We jump into Group B: That’s where they meet U21 of FCSG and Wittenbach each other. The FCSG youngsters are already in the quarter-finals. Wittenbach needs another point. Both teams survived the morning undefeated.

1:43 p.m

Brühl wins 3:2 and preserves the chances of qualifying for the quarter-finals. Besa stands there despite the defeat. But Besa didn’t give the Brühl team the victory. The 3rd division team made up a temporary 0-2 deficit and missed several good chances to equalize in the second half of the game. It remains exciting in Group A.

1:29 p.m

So, now the main tournament is entering its hot phase. The last preliminary round games are coming up. We start with Group A: Brühl plays against Faith. Promotion League representative Brühl must win in order to reach the quarter-finals. Besa, which plays four leagues lower on the field, is already in the knockout phase and could take it easy.

1:25 p.m

The decision has been made in the Unified game. Team Fortuna wins 5:2. The biggest celebration was in the hall when the FCSG scored the consolation goal with a penalty.

The game between the two inclusion teams from Fortuna St.Gallen and FC St. Gallen got down to business.

Image: Beat Lanzendorfer

1:22 p.m

Before we continue with the decisions from the preliminary round at 1.30 p.m., let’s take a look into the hall. The Regiomasters is always one Meeting of regional political and sports celebrities. But see for yourself who is there. The list is by no means exhaustive.

OK President René Bühler (right) and ex-national player Beat Rietmann.

Photo Beat Lanzendorfer

The USV Eschen/Mauren is taking part in the Regiomasters for the first time – and with it the Principality of Liechtenstein. Here the coaching duo Heris Stefanachi and Michele Polverino.

Image: Beat Lanzendorfer

The former mayor of St. Gallen, Thomas Scheitlin, also doesn’t miss the magic of the stalls.

Image: Beat Lanzendorfer

City original Albert Nufer is one of the Regiomaster’s regular guests.

Image: Beat Lanzendorfer

At the Regiomasters, it’s not just the barmaids who toast an exciting tournament and football year.

Image: Beat Lanzendorfer

1:08 p.m

The Regiomasters is taking place for the 34th time. Some things have changed this year. So it happened for the first time yesterday Girls tournament given. And now a very special game is taking place. Two teams consisting of players with disabilities, face each other. It is the Unified team from tournament organizer FC Fortuna against the Unified team from FC St. Gallen. It’s nice to see how the two inclusion teams live football. And it’s also nice to see that a game like this has a place in the main tournament on Sunday. By the way, at halftime it was 2-0 for the Fortuna team.

12:46 p.m

The Regiomasters is much more than “just” indoor football. This is also a fixed component Lunch talk with prominent guests. It’s running right now. Stefan Schmid, editor-in-chief of the “St.Galler Tagblatt”, has SRF presenter Jan Fitze and FCSG soccer player Fiona Batliner with him. Regarding the current situation – the St.Gallen women are in 5th place during the winter break – she says: “There is still a lot left to do. We are particularly proud to have knocked FC Zurich out of the cup.” When asked about her Champions League dreams, she said: “It is not at all impossible that this will be possible with the FCSG.” And Fitze says about the current events with the St.Gallen men. “I was surprised that Alain Sutter was released.”

The lunchtime talk is a permanent part of the Regiomasters: «St. Galler Tagblatt editor-in-chief Stefan Schmid (center) interviews SRF presenter Jan Fitze and FCSG soccer player Fiona Batliner.

Image: Beat Lanzendorfer

12:34 p.m

The question that needs to be clarified is whether FC Bazenheid can defend its title from last year and thus win the tournament for the fifth time. What you can already say: It’s snowing goals. In three of the morning games of 14 minutes each there were nine goals – distributed in different ways. The U21 of FC St. Gallen won against Steinach 9-0. Romanshorn (against Eschen/Mauren) and Herisau (against Henau) each won 5:4. As in the previous year, the 3rd division team Besa played boldly. After wins against Arbon and Winkeln, he is already in the quarter-finals before the last group game. Besa made it to the semi-finals last year and only failed in extra time. And the Bazenheiders? They have remained flawless so far: two games, two wins, no goals conceded.

12:24 p.m

A word about the mode and reporting: The 16 teams (Promotion League to 3rd League) are divided into four groups of 4. By midday everyone had completed two of the three preliminary round games. After the lunch break, the decisions will be made as to who will make it to the quarter-finals and who will be off work. The knockout games start at 3:30 p.m. The final is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. In our live ticker you will find the live result of the current game in the title and below in the results service. We also tick off all the news and decisions – and also a bit of gossip from the hall.

12:15 p.m

The new year is not yet a week old. And now king football reigns again. The traditional indoor tournament of FC Fortuna St.Gallen is taking place this weekend. It is by far the largest indoor tournament in eastern Switzerland. Today we are looking for and finding the unofficial Eastern Swiss indoor champion. A warm welcome from the St.Galler Kreuzbleiche. Simon Dudle ticks through the booth magic and provides you with everything else that is important.

Resultate-Service

Preliminary round:

Group A: Besa – Arbon 5:1. Brühl – Winkeln 2:2. Angles – Besa 1:2. Arbon – Brühl 1:0. Besa – Brühl 2:3. Angles – Arbon 3:4

Ranking: 1. Besa 3/6. 2. Arbon 3/6. 3. Brühl 3/4. 4. Angles 3/1.

Group B: Wittenbach – Abtwil-Engelburg 3:2. FCSG U21 – Steinach 9:0. Steinach – Wittenbach 2:2. Abtwil-Engelburg – FCSG U21 2:3. Wittenbach – FCSG U21 0:6. Steinach – Abtwil-Engelburg 5:2

Ranking: 1. FCSG U21 3/9. 2. Steinach 3/4. 3. Wittenbach 3/4. 4. Abtwil-Engelburg 3/0.

Group C: Dardania SG – Neukirch-Egnach 3:1. Bazenheid – Rorschach-Goldach 2:0. Rorschach-Goldach – Dardania SG 3:1. Neukirch-Egnach – Bazenheid 0:4. Dardania SG – Bazenheid 2:5. Rorschach-Goldach – Neukirch-Egnach 2:1.

Ranking: 1. Bazenheid 3/9. 2. Rorschach-Goldach 3/6. 3. Dardania SG 3/3. 4. Neukirch-Egnach 3/0.

Group D: Henau – Herisau 4:5. Eschen/Mouren – Romanshorn 4:5. Romanshorn – Henau 6:3. Herisau – Eschen/Mauren 3:2. Henau – Eschen/Mauren 0:2. Romanshorn – Herisau 3:3

Ranking: 1. Romanshorn 3/7. 2. Ash/Moors 3/6. 3. Herisau 3/3. 4. Henau 3/1.

Quarterfinals:

Faith – Steinach 5:2

Bazenheid – Eschen/Mauren 3:2 nV

FCSG U21 – Arbon 3:2 n.V.

Romanshorn – Rorschach-Goldach 2:3

Semifinals:

faith – Bazenheid 2:3

FCSG U21 – Rorschach-Goldach 4:0

3rd place match:

faith – Rorschach-Goldach 3:4

Final:

Bazenheid – FCSG U21 2:3

More articles from these communities