FDP dispute over traffic lights: “It’s better if we sacrifice the coalition than our country” | politics

#FDP #dispute #traffic #lights #sacrifice #coalition #country #politics

Chaos traffic light government! Should the FDP get out of there?

The members of the Liberals will vote on this – the online process has already begun. Meanwhile, a dispute is raging about the possible traffic lights being turned off.

End the spook or grit your teeth again – each camp is running its own campaign: In internal videos, Matthias Nölke (43), initiator of the member survey, promotes the end of the traffic lights; Bundestag deputy and party deputy Wolfgang Kubicki (71) is drumming up support for remaining in the government.

The tough settlement with the traffic lights

“After a series of electoral defeats, it is high time to ask the liberal voice at the grassroots level,” says Nölke, taking a tough stance against the government and his own party.

“The traffic lights are not good for Germany,” says the FDP politician.

He lists everything that doesn’t fit him: “How attractive is Germany as a location if we don’t get illegal migration under control, if we wantonly reduce energy and continue deindustrialization?”

Should the FDP remain in the traffic light government? App users vote here

Nölke goes on to say: “The ideological gaps between the SPD, the Greens and the FDP are so big that they could only be filled with effort and a lot of money” – Karlsruhe stopped that and thus “drew the basis for action” from the traffic light.

The FDP is continuing “this wrong path” and is increasing the CO2 tax and the diesel tax. “This is being sold as a reduction in climate-damaging subsidies, but the benefits for the climate are questionable.”

also read

Many people suffer from this policy, warns Nölke: “The eternal mantra that we prevent worse things doesn’t help. A party is not elected to prevent, but to actively shape things – but whenever we shape things, we end up helping red-green politics, for which we were not elected, gain a majority.

State political responsibility includes admitting mistakes and avoiding wrong paths, because “it’s not about our country and not about our party.” That’s why: “It’s better that we sacrifice the coalition than our country,” he says.

Matthias Nölke Better to end this coalition today than tomorrow

Source: FDP December 19, 2023

“We have failed” is not an option – Kubicki’s arguments for remaining

One of the most popular FDP people is campaigning for the party to remain in the government coalition: Bundestag Vice President Wolfgang Kubicki (71).

First he lists three FDP successes within the government:

Also interesting

Advertisement

Also interesting

Advertisement

▶︎ The FDP stopped the corona vaccination requirement. “We were the ones who led people back into society and made a normal life possible,” says Kubicki.

▶︎ “We were the ones who prevented traffic from having to be paralyzed in mid-July 2023,” says Kubicki. Background: The Ministry of Transport had broken the CO2 targets. The government is now defining CO₂ targets overall and no longer for individual departments (“sector targets”), so that Transport Minister Wissing did not have to change his policy.

▶︎ “In the current budget dispute, we are the ones who stand for solid finances, who adhere to the debt brake, avoid tax increases and even contribute to easing the burden on companies and citizens,” says Kubicki.

“These three things alone would justify staying,” says Kubicki. In addition, it is “definitely wrong” that the FDP has lost its profile in the government. She proved this in the budget dispute or the Building Energy Act.

Wolfgang Kubicki Liberals fight, they don’t flee

Source: FDP December 19, 2023

“Liberals don’t flee, liberals fight,” says Kubicki. Next argument: “What staff should we use in the next election campaign? With which slogan? ‘We failed’?”

Therefore: “Please vote no, even if it is difficult to bear occasionally. Life is full of compromises, even for liberals.”

The FDP member survey: Until January 1, 2024, FDP members can vote via an online member portal as to whether their party should remain in the traffic lights.

IMPORTANT: The result is not binding. It is seen as an image of the mood and can fuel discussion within the party, without the vote having any immediate consequences.