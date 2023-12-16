Fear at the coal depots. Sellers are closing their businesses. “Battle with Goliath on steroids”

#Fear #coal #depots #Sellers #closing #businesses #Battle #Goliath #steroids

Coal depots are in crisis. Sellers point to a powerful competitor who sells coal at a significantly lower price and are afraid that they will have to close their business. Meanwhile, the Polish Chamber of Commerce of Coal Sellers announces a complaint.

Polska Grupa Górnicza (PGG) has announced its second recent coal promotion. From December 12 to December 31, customers can buy selected coal PLN 200 cheaper per tonne in the PGG e-store. However, the promotion does not satisfy everyone.

Cheap coal has become a problem. “We are unable to compete”

– PGG allows you to purchase coal with home delivery at prices significantly lower than those that our warehouse can offer. We also buy coal from the PGG mine, but we are unable to sell it cheaper because we have to pay, among others, for transport costs. There is no doubt that the non-market offer from PGG for individual customers resulted in the closure of most coal depots in the city – said employees of the fuel depot in Wrocław in an interview with “Fakt”. They explained that last year there were eight depots in the city, and today there are only two left.

As part of the promotion, PGG sells coal in its online store, depending on the type, for PLN 900 and PLN 1,100 per tonne. Meanwhile, the Wrocław warehouse has coal at a price of PLN 2,200 per tonne. The owner of the Poznań warehouse also complains about the difficult situation. – This season we have overwhelming competition from state-owned companies that sell coal at prices that we cannot compete with – he said in an interview with “Fakt”. Sellers also point to another problem: Poles are increasingly willing to give up coal and use gas heating and heat pumps, and those who cannot afford it burn wood in their stoves.

“Coal depots all over Poland are disappearing at an alarming rate. Soon, thousands of small companies selling fuel may disappear from the market, and PGG will become a monopoly on this market,” writes “Fakt”.

Cheap coal has become a bone of contention. There will be a complaint to the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection

The Polish Chamber of Commerce of Coal Sellers (PIGSW) believes that the Polish Mining Group, by reducing the regular price of coal by PLN 200, uses unfair competition practices. – Taking actions aimed at eliminating market participants, and this is how we perceive it, based on financing from public funds is contrary to competition protection law and regulations on state aid – said the president of PIGSW, Łukasz Horbacz in TOK FM.

The Chamber published a communiqué on this matter on December 12. “It cannot be that a company that is notoriously on a drip of public money, which is the dominant entity on the fuel coal market in Poland, has been selling fuel coal almost continuously since it returned to retail trade in April this year through an online store at prices of several hundred zlotys below their costs and several hundred zlotys below market prices, acting to the detriment of other domestic producers, distributors and importers. As an industry, we say no to such pathological market practices,” we read.

PIGSW explained that on November 30, the law firm hired by the chamber sent a letter to PGG calling on it to stop using unfair market practices. “To date, we have not received a response from the company,” it was emphasized. The Chamber believes that this is “a battle between David and Goliath, and a Goliath on steroids with public money at that.” Łukasz Horbacz also informed that an application to the Office of Competition and Consumer Protection to initiate proceedings in this matter is being prepared.

Polska Grupa Górnicza denies the allegations and explains that it uses market activities to encourage consumers to purchase fuel coal. “Black Weeks promotions are a common commercial practice used by many business entities. Not only do they not worsen the company’s condition, but they significantly improve its results,” say PGG representatives in a statement sent to TOK FM. “In 2022, after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, the fuel coal market recorded a significant deficit, which the government satisfied with imports. Currently, in 2023, coal from dumps is available for promotional sale, and its sale allows to avoid losses caused by the degradation of the dumped raw material,” they conclude .