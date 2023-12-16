fears of a possible escalation, tension rises

#fears #escalation #tension #rises

The state agency of Iran states that the Islamic Republic has executed a Mossad agent. The person accused of links to the Israeli intelligentsia was reportedly executed in southeastern province of Sistan-BaluchistanDecember 16th.

The announcement of the Islamic Republic

The statement released by Tehran states that “this person communicated with foreign servicesincluding the Mossadcollecting classified information and, with the participation of some associates, provided documents to foreign services,” including the Tel Aviv intelligence agency.

The identity of alleged Mossad agent executed by Iranian authorities it was not widespread.

Maybe you might be interested in the Nobel Peace Prize for Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi: the applause for the empty chair and the handing it over to her children

The accusation

The person accused of espionage by the Tehran authorities would have surrendered confidential information still “Mossad officer“with the aim of doing”propaganda in favor of groups and organizations opposed to the Islamic Republic”.

It is unclear when the person executed was arrested. As the Agi agency recalls, the area in which the alleged agent of the Mossad is located on the border with Pakistan e Afghanistan.

Il Sistan-Baluchistan it is the scene of attacks or clashes between law enforcement agencies and armed groups. In December 2022, four men were hanged after being sentenced to death for “cooperation” with Israel.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi

Iran e Israel they accuse each other of espionage and of waging a shadow war for years.

You might be interested in Steven Spielberg on Israel’s survivors after the Hamas attack: “Unspeakable barbarity against the Jews”

Israel considers Iran its most great threat for its own security and has repeatedly threatened to take military action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The two countries broke off any type of bilateral relationship following the Islamic Revolution of 1979 who brought the Ayatollah to power Khomeini.

Tensions between the two enemy countries have escalated further aggravated following the attack of Hamas of last October 7th.

The link with the Houthi rebels in Yemen

According to the US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivanthe Houthi rebels of Yemen supported byIran they represent athreat to freedom of navigation for commercial navigation”.

Sullivan took the stand after the Iranian-backed militia group claimed several attacks to commercial vessels sailing in the Red Sea.

“The United States are working with the international community, with partners in the region and around the world to address this threat“Sullivan told reporters during his visit to Israel.

Photo source: IPA