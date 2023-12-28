February 27, 2024: this is when the Xiaomi 14 will be released in Europe

#February #Xiaomi #released #Europe

2023.12.28| Phone Arena

Yogesh Brar claims on X that the Xiaomi 14 will make its global debut in Barcelona on February 26-29, 2024. in the framework of the MWC (Mobile World Congress) held between

Click here for the latest news from Telefonguru!

Major announcements usually happen the day before the convention, so it’s a realistic expectation that we’ll get some major Xiaomi 14 news on February 25, 2024.

Xiaomi’s latest flagship pair has already been introduced in China in October 2023 and has been a great success so far. Xiaomi’s new flagship is doing so well that CEO Jun Lei said the million milestone was reached in just a week, according to a recent report. Now it’s time to see how well the Xiaomi 14 will sell outside of China.

Well, “now” might be a bit of an exaggeration. It’s not 2024 yet, and February 25 is two months away. In addition, information is scarce for now, and while the tipster mentions the Xiaomi 14, the Xiaomi 14 Pro is not.

The question of whether the Xiaomi 14 Pro will reach Spain is not superfluous, since we have heard that the flagship with maximum equipment may be available exclusively in China.

What does the Xiaomi 14 (and 14 Pro) offer?

  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • 3000 nit displays
  • ƒ/1.42-ƒ/4.0 variable aperture for Xiaomi 14 Pro
  • 120W HyperCharge wired charging
  • Titanium frame option for Xiaomi 14 Pro
  • 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage
Also Read:  He disappeared from the police station, they found photos from 2050 with him

Links related to the article:

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“Disposable diaper recycling” is backed by the government and growing social interest | Special Feature – Stock Tan News
“Disposable diaper recycling” is backed by the government and growing social interest | Special Feature – Stock Tan News
Posted on
The Chinese dragon has landed, and it doesn’t look so scary from down here
The Chinese dragon has landed, and it doesn’t look so scary from down here
Posted on
Peak gasoline demand turns out to be a mirage
Peak gasoline demand turns out to be a mirage
Posted on
Earth’s Gravity Turns Out To Be Able To Tear Asteroids That Attack Us
Earth’s Gravity Turns Out To Be Able To Tear Asteroids That Attack Us
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News