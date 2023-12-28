February 27, 2024: this is when the Xiaomi 14 will be released in Europe

#February #Xiaomi #released #Europe

2023.12.28| Phone Arena

Yogesh Brar claims on X that the Xiaomi 14 will make its global debut in Barcelona on February 26-29, 2024. in the framework of the MWC (Mobile World Congress) held between

Major announcements usually happen the day before the convention, so it’s a realistic expectation that we’ll get some major Xiaomi 14 news on February 25, 2024.

Xiaomi’s latest flagship pair has already been introduced in China in October 2023 and has been a great success so far. Xiaomi’s new flagship is doing so well that CEO Jun Lei said the million milestone was reached in just a week, according to a recent report. Now it’s time to see how well the Xiaomi 14 will sell outside of China.

Xiaomi 14 Global launch (including India) planned for MWC. Probable date: 27th Feb 2024 — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) December 26, 2023

Well, “now” might be a bit of an exaggeration. It’s not 2024 yet, and February 25 is two months away. In addition, information is scarce for now, and while the tipster mentions the Xiaomi 14, the Xiaomi 14 Pro is not.

The question of whether the Xiaomi 14 Pro will reach Spain is not superfluous, since we have heard that the flagship with maximum equipment may be available exclusively in China.

What does the Xiaomi 14 (and 14 Pro) offer?

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

3000 nit displays

ƒ/1.42-ƒ/4.0 variable aperture for Xiaomi 14 Pro

120W HyperCharge wired charging

Titanium frame option for Xiaomi 14 Pro

16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage

