February will be “Safety Month” at VIZIUM science center workshops

#February #Safety #Month #VIZIUM #science #center #workshops

In February, the creative workshops of Ventspils Science Center VIZIUM will focus on security aspects in various fields. Anyone interested, together with family and friends, will have the opportunity to learn in a creative way how to protect their health, how to act during various natural disasters, as well as about safety when experimenting and being on the road. Visitors will also be offered a new science show about physics.

In February, Ventspils Science Center’s VIZIUM workshops will take place on Saturdays and Sundays at 13.00 New workshop content will be offered every weekend:

on February 3 and 4 at 13.00

“Experiment Safely”: In the workshop, everyone will have the opportunity to become a chemist and perform various experiments, such as “Elephant toothpaste”, “Lava lamp” and others, while learning the safety rules that must be followed when experimenting.

on February 11 at 13.00

“Safety in Disasters”: Visitors to the workshop will imitate and study the causes of various natural phenomena by experimenting, as well as learn how to act during a volcanic eruption, earthquake and other natural disasters.

on February 17 and 18 at 13.00

“Safe Health”: The workshop will discuss health and its impact on everyday life. By studying microbes through a microscope, participants will be able to perceive the diversity of this invisible life, and through experimentation, they will gain an understanding of the spread of microbes and the importance of observing hygiene to protect their health.

on February 24 and 25 at 13.00

“Safety on the road”: In the workshop together with Codey Rocky robots, safety rules on the road will be examined in a creative way and road signs will be familiarized, while at the end of the workshop everyone will be able to make their own traffic light!

Also, everyone is invited to attend the science shows, which will take place every week from Tuesday to Sunday at 12.00 and 14.00:

at 12.00 “The invisible world of chemistry”

In the demonstrations of science experiments, you will have the opportunity to experience the invisible world of chemistry, find out which of the carbonic acid gases is heavier – the one exhaled by a person or the one formed from dry ice, see how water interacts, how fire plays. The exploratory science experiments will delight, expand your horizons and reveal the mysterious world of chemistry in an unusual light!

at 14.00 “Simply physics” NEW!

Exciting and interactive experiments, promoting understanding of the laws of physics that affect our daily lives. The show focuses on various materials and objects whose characteristics can be not only surprising but also entertaining, such as aluminum, wood, steel wool, lycopodium, etc.

On the other hand On February 10, everyone is invited to take part in the erudite competition “VIZZinis par internet”, which will take place at 13.00 and at 15.00 on the 2nd floor of the science center VIZIUM. The event will test participants’ knowledge of internet security, social networks, as well as technologies and their components through various STEM activities and tasks. To participate in the competition, a team of up to 5 people must be created – it can be a family with primary school-age children or a company of friends – anyone interested is invited to participate in the event. You can find out more and apply here: www.adre.se/vizzinisparinternetu.

Also in February, Ventspils science center VIZIUM invites preschool children to participate “In the workshops of small researchers”, where, playing games, frolicking and engaging in various fun activities together with the smiling instructors, you will have the opportunity not only to have a great time, but also to learn new skills and knowledge, giving parents a break. Classes are held every Saturday and Sunday! Registration for the current weekend’s workshops opens every Monday: www.adre.se/maziepetnieki.

Creative workshops and science shows of Ventspils Science Center VIZIUM can be visited independently in the exhibition halls. You can buy tickets for the creative workshops, exhibition hall and science shows on the website www.vizium.lv and at the cash desk of the science center VIZIUM. More information is available by phone: 66776633, by writing to e-mail: [email protected]on VIZIUM social networks (@viziumventspils), as well as on the website www.vizium.lv.

The activity is implemented within the framework of the project “Creating an Innovation Center in Ventspils” of the activity “Innovation Centers” of the European Economic Area financial instrument and the Norwegian financial instrument of the 2014-2021 program “Research and Education”.

We inform you that during the events and trainings organized by the Ventspils Digital Center and Science Center VIZIUM, photography, video or audio-visual recording may be carried out for the purpose of ensuring the openness of information and for illustrative artistic purposes, publicity, marketing and interviews. Photos and videos can be placed on the homepage of the Ventspils Digital Center www.digitalaiscentrs.lvon the homepage of the science center VIZIUM www.vizium.lvas well as on social networks Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.