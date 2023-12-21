Fechet, asked if Romanians will only be able to travel 6,500 km a year with their personal car: Nobody wants to reduce the freedom to travel

#Fechet #asked #Romanians #travel #year #personal #car #reduce #freedom #travel

Mircea Fechet, Minister of the Environment. PHOTO: Inquam Photos

The Minister of the Environment, Mircea Fechet, assured that Romanians will not be limited to travel only 6,500 km per year with their personal car, although the figure appears in the long-term strategy regarding the reduction of the greenhouse effect. He added that currently Romanians drive on average less than 6,500 km per year, reports News.ro.

Asked, on Wednesday evening, on TVR Info why in 2050 Romanians will no longer be allowed to drive more than 6,500 km a year with their personal car, in the case of combustion engines, Fechet claimed that he did not understand where this information came from.

“I don’t know where this information came from, I also read some news, even on social networks I saw a lot of effervescence on this subject. I’m sorry that I didn’t clarify this sooner because I honestly didn’t think that such news could worry the Romanian population. No second, nor the EU, nor anyone else can prohibit any citizen from going more km than he wants with his personal car. We have long since passed those times when if you had an even number you went on a Sunday, if you didn’t, you didn’t go”, said Fechet.

It was pointed out to the minister that the figure appears in the long-term strategy to reduce the greenhouse effect.

“The long-term strategy is a document that has more than 100 pages and presents how the Romanian state, like all other states, manages to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, in the context of climate change which we all feel. It is up to each member state to decide. We have already decided that we will install new nuclear capacities that do not produce greenhouse gases, that we will increase the wind capacity, that we will open some hydro capacities, that we will install solar panels. In the matter of car transport, towards the year 2050 we will have more and more electric cars on the streets of Romania.

In China, in 2023 a third of the cars on the market will be electric, to give an example. When some mathematical modeling was done regarding the amount of pollutants and greenhouse gases, some forecasts were taken into account and the consultants who worked on that strategy thought how much Romanians will drive on average in the year 2050. If you look back a few pages you will see the average number of km that Romanians do today”, he said.

Asked what these 6,500 km per year represent, Fechet explained that on average Romanians do not drive more than 6,500 km per year even now.

“6,500 is a statistical and average figure related to a forecast for the year 2050. On average, we will drive with a personal car in 2050, starting from the fact that even today the average value is no different. Today we drive less than 6,500 km on average. No one proposes to reduce, prohibit or stop in any way the freedom of Romanians to travel. It would be ridiculous for the police to stop you, look at how many kilometers you have on board and penalize you”, emphasized Fechet.

