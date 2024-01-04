Fed pressures Wall Street and technology helps with losses – Stock Exchange

#Fed #pressures #Wall #Street #technology #helps #losses #Stock #Exchange

New York stock exchanges closed in the red as investors digested the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed) which indicate that key rates will remain high “for some time”.

The message from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) that policy rates should remain high “for some time” put pressure on New York stock exchanges. The warnings contained in the minutes of the last meeting, held in December, put pressure on the main indices, with the technological ones, like the day before, leading the losses.

The Dow Jones fell 0.76%, to 37,430.19 points, failing to repeat yesterday’s feat, when it narrowly escaped a negative debut in 2024. The S&P 500 lost 0.8%, ending the day at 4.704 .81 points, while the technological Nasdaq Composite fell 1.18%, reaching 14,592.21 points.

After yesterday having fallen by more than 1% – and in some cases more than 3% – the “big tech” companies closed again, mostly in the red. Apple fell 0.75%, Amazon lost 0.97%, Mete fell 0.53% and Microsoft fell 0.07%, while Alphabet rose 0.54%.

The lack of indications in the Fed minutes about when the cycle of relief in key rates could begin disappointed investors, who were also under increased pressure with the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.