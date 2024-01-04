Fed pressures Wall Street and technology helps with losses – Stock Exchange

#Fed #pressures #Wall #Street #technology #helps #losses #Stock #Exchange

New York stock exchanges closed in the red as investors digested the minutes of the last meeting of the Federal Reserve (Fed) which indicate that key rates will remain high “for some time”.

The message from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) that policy rates should remain high “for some time” put pressure on New York stock exchanges. The warnings contained in the minutes of the last meeting, held in December, put pressure on the main indices, with the technological ones, like the day before, leading the losses.

The Dow Jones fell 0.76%, to 37,430.19 points, failing to repeat yesterday’s feat, when it narrowly escaped a negative debut in 2024. The S&P 500 lost 0.8%, ending the day at 4.704 .81 points, while the technological Nasdaq Composite fell 1.18%, reaching 14,592.21 points.

After yesterday having fallen by more than 1% – and in some cases more than 3% – the “big tech” companies closed again, mostly in the red. Apple fell 0.75%, Amazon lost 0.97%, Mete fell 0.53% and Microsoft fell 0.07%, while Alphabet rose 0.54%.

The lack of indications in the Fed minutes about when the cycle of relief in key rates could begin disappointed investors, who were also under increased pressure with the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

Also Read:  Dental care will soon be less well reimbursed by Social Security, mutuals cringe

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Israel’s Pretext ‘Attacked Hamas Office Not Lebanon’ Reaps Criticism
Israel’s Pretext ‘Attacked Hamas Office Not Lebanon’ Reaps Criticism
Posted on
2023 closes at +19%. The best-selling models
2023 closes at +19%. The best-selling models
Posted on
Who has the right to own a meteorite after it lands on Earth?
Who has the right to own a meteorite after it lands on Earth?
Posted on
Alert in Timiș – A man climbed onto the footbridge of the Lugoj belt and has been threatening to throw himself for several hours (VIDEO) – News from sources
Alert in Timiș – A man climbed onto the footbridge of the Lugoj belt and has been threatening to throw himself for several hours (VIDEO) – News from sources
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News