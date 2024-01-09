Federal and regional elections: the MR reveals its top candidates for Namur

#Federal #regional #elections #reveals #top #candidates #Namur

During the closing speech by the president of the liberal party, Georges-Louis Bouchez took the opportunity to announce the different heads of the list. David Clarinval, current Deputy Prime Minister, will be the head of the list for the federal list in Namur.

In detail, the second effective place is occupied by Charlotte Deborsu, today Alderwoman for Population and Living Environment of the City of Namur. The mayor of Cerfontaine and federal deputy Christophe Bomled is the first substitute.

As for Richard Fournaux (southern region), former mayor of Dinant, and Vincent Mailen (northern region), they are in turn the heads of the list for the regional lists. Valérie Warzée Caverenne (southern region), mayor of Hamois, and Stéphanie Thoron (northern region), mayor of Jemeppe-Sur-Sambre, will occupy the effective second places “to work in pairs with the heads of the list for electoral success “, specifies the MR.

On Tuesday, the party will stop at Herve, in the province of Liège.

“Belgian politics has become hateful, petty, of nameless mediocrity”: Georges-Louis Bouchez returns to the hot issues of the MR

Also Read:  Two new candidates run for mayor of Musashino; votes counted on 24th Former Prime Minister Naoto Kan retires, former mayor Matsushita turns to national politics: Tokyo Shimbun TOKYO Web

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

United Airlines finds loose bolts in several Boeing Max aircraft
United Airlines finds loose bolts in several Boeing Max aircraft
Posted on
The GeForce RTX 4080, 4070 Ti and 4070 come in a Super version. Graphics have higher performance, one or more memory – Živě.cz
The GeForce RTX 4080, 4070 Ti and 4070 come in a Super version. Graphics have higher performance, one or more memory – Živě.cz
Posted on
#337 ‘Before I knew it we were shouting vulgarly at each other’
#337 ‘Before I knew it we were shouting vulgarly at each other’
Posted on
The defeat against Atlético, a wound that remains open in Real Madrid
The defeat against Atlético, a wound that remains open in Real Madrid
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News