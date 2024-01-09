Federal and regional elections: the MR reveals its top candidates for Namur

#Federal #regional #elections #reveals #top #candidates #Namur

During the closing speech by the president of the liberal party, Georges-Louis Bouchez took the opportunity to announce the different heads of the list. David Clarinval, current Deputy Prime Minister, will be the head of the list for the federal list in Namur.

In detail, the second effective place is occupied by Charlotte Deborsu, today Alderwoman for Population and Living Environment of the City of Namur. The mayor of Cerfontaine and federal deputy Christophe Bomled is the first substitute.

As for Richard Fournaux (southern region), former mayor of Dinant, and Vincent Mailen (northern region), they are in turn the heads of the list for the regional lists. Valérie Warzée Caverenne (southern region), mayor of Hamois, and Stéphanie Thoron (northern region), mayor of Jemeppe-Sur-Sambre, will occupy the effective second places “to work in pairs with the heads of the list for electoral success “, specifies the MR.

On Tuesday, the party will stop at Herve, in the province of Liège.

