Federal deputy shot: Mauricio Prieto, from the PRD, suffers an attack; escorts manage to save him

#Federal #deputy #shot #Mauricio #Prieto #PRD #suffers #attack #escorts #manage #save

Written in NATIONAL on 12/21/2023 · 7:15 p.m.

The federal deputy of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), Mauricio Prieto Gomezwas wholesale shot this Thursday afternoon in the municipality of Tarímbaro, Michoacán.

According to the first reports, the legislator stopped with his work team at a small business located in the Cuto del Porvenir community when an individual got out of a vehicle and without saying a word fired his firearm at the PRD member.

After that, the deputy’s bodyguards reacted quickly and repelled the attack, which allowed Prieto Gomez would be unharmed in the attack. While the attackers fled the scene without being able to be arrested so far.

Later, through his X account, formerly Twitter, the PRD member confirmed that he is fine, as are his collaborators.

It should be noted that elements of the Public Security Secretariat (SSP) moved to the scene, deploying a strong security operation to find those responsible.

PRD condemns attack against Mauricio Prieto

Given the brutal attack suffered by the deputy Mauricio Prietothe Party of the Democratic Revolution condemned the armed aggression of which it was a victim this afternoon, and therefore demanded clarification of the facts so that the case does not remain in impunity.

In that same sense, the party took the opportunity to criticize the poor strategy of the current government to eradicate the insecurity and violence that is currently experienced in various parts of the country.

“What we experience every day in the different regions of the country and the state is the result of an erroneous public security strategy and evidences the failure of the federal and state governments to safeguard the integrity of citizens,” he explained in a statement.

Jesús Zambrano, national president of the PRD, also used his social networks to condemn the attack against deputy Mauricio Prietowhich is why he also joined the demands “for true security so that the electoral processes take place in peace.”