Federica Brignone takes the Super-G victory in Val d’Isère

Federica Brignone won the Super-G in Val d’Isère with a courageous and technically sophisticated ride. With a time of 1:21.58 minutes, the Italian beat the surprisingly fast Norwegian Kajsa Vickhoff Lie (+ 0.44) and her compatriot, the speed queen Sofia Goggia (+ 0.59), behind her and thus achieved her 24th World Cup victory, the ninth in a Super-G.

Federica Brignone: “Today it was really difficult to find the perfect line. The Super-G was definitely demanding. There were wide corners but also high speed sections, which meant going fast and then coming into some big corners where you really had to attack. I tried to constantly push, always stay on the attack and never be satisfied with my speed, but always want more. That was my goal for today and I skied really aggressively, but I made my skis run well.”

Kajsa Vickhoff Lie: “At the beginning of the racing season I had some difficulties,” admitted Lie. “I knew I could be fast and I had a lot of confidence in my abilities, but I found it difficult to get to the level of racing I wanted. Today I tried my best and trusted myself, so I am very happy with the result.”

Sofia Goggia: “Of course my skiing wasn’t that clean, because this Super-G is always a challenge. My journey was a little rough at some gates. But despite my physical condition, as I was a bit sick, I think I performed well. I’ll take this podium with me and go home to recover.”

The Austrian placed behind the winning trio Cornelia Hütter (+ 0.87) in fourth place, followed by the two Swiss ski women Michelle Gisin (+ 1.32) and Joana Hählen (+ 1.71).

Also the 26-year-old Italian Laura Pirovano (+1.80) showed a strong Super-G performance and secured seventh place, right in front of the Swiss Jasmine Flury (+ 1.82).

The German ski racers Count Weidle (+ 1.86) and Emma Aicher (+ 1.91) were satisfied with their results in ninth and tenth place.

The Swiss woman Corinne Suter (+ 2.03) finished her race in eleventh place, followed by the Norwegian Ragnhild Mowinckel (+ 2.46) and the Austrian Mirjam Puchner (+ 2.84).

The Austrians Christina Ager (+ 3.02) and Stuhec’s teeth from Slovenia (+ 3.03) were just behind.

Ariane Rädler from Austria (+ 3.23), the American Lauren Macuga (+ 3.28) and the Austrians Lena Wechner and Romanian Miradoli from France (both +3.29) rounded out the top 20.

The Italians followed in places 21 to 25 Robert Melesi (+ 3.39), the Swiss Jasmina Suter (+ 3.66), the Austrian Stephanie Brunner (+ 3.77), the Italian Teresa Rungaldier (+ 4.07) and the Swiss Priska Nufer (+ 4.09).

The Swiss took the last five places in the top 30 Juliana Suter (+ 4.40), the Austrian Sabrina Maier (+ 4.43), the French woman Camille Cerutti (+ 4.53), the Austrian Christine Scheyer (+ 4.87) and the Italian Nicol Delago (+ 4.98).

Eliminated from the top group after goal errors Alice Robinson from New Zealand, the Swiss co-favorite Lara Gut-Behramithe world champion Marta Bassino from Italy and the overall World Cup winner Mikaela Shiffrin from the USA. Of the 58 racers who started, only 32 reached the finish.

That rate of 44.8 percent is the highest for a women’s Super-G World Cup race since at least the 1999-2000 season and the fourth highest in any discipline during that period behind three slalom races, according to the Alpine Ski DataBase.

While Goggia After taking a well-deserved break after four speed races on the last two weekends, the tour’s technical specialists have another challenge waiting for them before the Christmas break: a night slalom in Courchevel on Thursday.

