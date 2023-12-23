Federico Gutiérrez attacked Petro after condemning the murder of the mayor of Guachené

#Federico #Gutiérrez #attacked #Petro #condemning #murder #mayor #Guachené

After confirming the murder of the mayor of Guachené, Cauca, Elmer Abonía Rodríguez, which occurred at the beginning of the night of this Friday, December 22, after being the victim of an armed attack in the Cabito village, a rural area of ​​his municipality, the reactions do not They made us wait and one of the most forceful was that of the elected mayor of Medellín, Federico Gutiérrez.

The death of the local leader has been rejected by several figures in the country’s politics. Mayors, governors and congressmen, among others, spoke out against this fact and in turn the violence that the department of Cauca is currently experiencing.

The elected mayor of Medellín and former presidential candidate Federico Gutiérrez began his message by firmly condemning what happened and expressed that this cannot remain an isolated event, since crime “cannot prevail in Colombia.”

“I strongly condemn the vile murder of Mayor Elmer Abonía Rodríguez, of the municipality of Guachené (Cauca), at the hands of criminal structures. This cannot be seen as an isolated event. “Criminality cannot prevail in Colombia,” Gutiérrez stated in a message published by his X account, formerly Twitter.

Immediately afterwards, the elected president asked President Gustavo Petro to assume responsibility for what happened and to guarantee the lives of Colombians. Furthermore, he expressed that life is not preserved by giving criminals “more time.”

“I ask the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, to assume the responsibility ordered by the Constitution and the law to guarantee the lives of Colombians. It is not by giving criminals more time that life is preserved,” added Gutiérrez.

Finally, he once again regretted the murder of the mayor and shared his solidarity with the victim’s family. However, he expressed that all mayors in the country must have the guarantees to carry out his work and asked the President to mediate to stop the violence in the country.

“The murder of Mayor Abonia Rodríguez hurts us deeply. All our solidarity with his wife and his children and his other family. Mayors throughout Colombia demand guarantees to fulfill our mission and protect the lives of the communities. President: stop this violence now,” Federico’s message concluded.

In addition to the elected mayor of Medellín, the outgoing governors of Antioquia, Aníbal Gaviria, and Cauca, Elías Larrahondo; congressmen María Fernanda Cabal, Jota Pe Hernández and Aída Quilcué; and parties such as the Democratic Center, condemned the death of the mayor of Guachené through social networks.

For Gaviria, this act of violence goes against democracy and represents the deterioration of security throughout the country.

“The murder of the mayor of Guachené, Elmer Abonía Rodríguez, is a serious attack against our democracy and once again raises alarms about the deterioration of security in the country. SOLIDARITY with his family and with our people from the sister Department of Cauca,” wrote the regional president.

On the other hand, the governor of the department of Cauca completely repudiated what happened and said that all the violence that threatens the department was not fair.

In a single day, they murdered 6 people in different parts of Cauca and the last was the mayor of Guachené. For this reason, the sectional leader stated that he, together with the authorities, hope to get to the bottom of the case.

“We strongly repudiate the violence that is being inflicted on our Cauca, in the face of the murder of the Mayor of Guachené, Elmer Abonía, it is not fair to this town. Together with the authorities we will advance the investigation quickly and capture those responsible for these events,” the governor wrote in his X account.

