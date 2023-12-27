Federico Gutiérrez denounces that 33 people were left screwed in an entity of the Mayor’s Office of Medellín

#Federico #Gutiérrez #denounces #people #left #screwed #entity #Mayors #Office #Medellín

The complaints of the elected mayor of Medellín, Federico Gutiérrez, against the outgoing administration regarding hiring issues continue. In addition to those already reported to the Urban Development Company (EDU), 33 more were registered with the Cooperation and Investment Agency (ACI).

He pointed out that the hiring of these personnel was done in all areas, including some in management positions, whose contracts were renewed a few days ago, despite the fact that the union committee of the elected president had requested that this not be done.

As Gutiérrez broke down, the people who were anchored for this new administrative period, at least in its first year, were as follows: 13 people until April 30, seven until June 30, three until July 31 and 10 until December 31.

“In the joining process, the director of the ACI (Juan Camilo Mergesh) was asked not to renew the contracts and the result was this. He did the complete opposite,” Gutiérrez assured through his X account (formerly Twitter).

Among those hired are five members of the management level of this entity, who will be there, at least until next June 30, according to the complaints made by the elected president.

“That is indelicacy not to call it anything else. The same thing is happening in other entities. They left many of us screwed. They should resign out of respect for the citizens who already expressed themselves at the polls,” said the next mayor.

The director of the ACI spoke out through his social networks about these complaints, criticizing that “Federico Gutiérrez is too lazy to go to the junctions and now he spreads falsehoods vulgarly.”

He assured that there are 19 people whose contracts were renewed, among which are cleaning people and secretaries who were even there since the Gutiérrez administration and before.

“As long as we are in charge of the entity, The ACI will retain its technical character. We will not make decisions with crude calculations and politicians like the ones you pursue,” Mergesh assured.

This complaint is added to the one registered in the EDU in the middle of last week, when after the resignation of manager Raúl Eduardo Morales Vallejo it was learned that the manager appointed to finish the period, Margarita Contreras, signed the contractual continuity of, at least, eight people with contracts that would be between six months and two years.