Feeling the Severe Impact of the Boycott, McDonalds: There is Misinformation about Support for Israel

#Feeling #Severe #Impact #Boycott #McDonalds #Misinformation #Support #Israel

TRIBUNNEWS.com – McDonald’s CEO, Chris Kempczinski, revealed that several of his fast food chains in the Middle East and around the world were affected by boycott calls as a form of support for Gaza after Israel attacked the enclave relentlessly.

McDonald’s received the worst impact after the Israeli branch of McDonald’s posted on its social media account that it was giving thousands of free meals to Israeli soldiers, less than two weeks after the war began on October 7, 2023.

According to Kempczinski, via his post on LinkedIn, the call for a boycott directed at McDonald’s is disappointing and baseless.

He considered that there was misinformation about McDonald’s regarding the ongoing occupation.

“I am aware that several markets (outlets) in the Middle East and some outside the region, are experiencing significant business impacts due to war and misinformation,” he said, quoted from Al Arabiya.

“This is disappointing and unfounded. In every country where we operate, including Muslim countries, McDonald’s is proudly represented by local owner-operators who work tirelessly to serve and support their communities, while employing thousands of their citizens,” said Kempczinski.

After Kempczinski’s post, McDonald’s franchises in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon issued statements denying their relationship with the Israeli branch.

Some of them also promised to donate to Gaza.

“In connection with the news that McDonald’s in Israel donated food, we emphasize that it was their (Israeli branch) individual decision,” explained the McDonald’s franchise in Saudi Arabia.

“Neither McDonald’s global, we nor any other country, had any role or connection to that decision, either directly or indirectly.”

It is known that calls for a boycott have hit a number of Western brands, such as Starbucks and KFC.

Also read: Saleh al-Arouri: The Hamas Boss Most Feared by the US, Became Israel’s Target, and Now Died at the Hands of Zionists

These Western brands are suspected of having ties to Israel.

Since October 7, following Israel’s relentless airstrikes and ground invasion of the Gaza Strip in retaliation for Hamas’ cross-border attacks, calls for a boycott have circulated widely on social media.

Pro-Palestinian activists ask people to buy local alternative products.

Puma Drops Sponsorship of Israeli National Team