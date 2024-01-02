Félix Tshisekedi maintains an advantage with 77% of the votes

The Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) of the Democratic Republic of Congo continued to announce the partial results of the December 20, 2023 elections.

The outgoing president, Félix Tshisekedi, maintains his large advantage over the other eighteen candidates, according to CENI.

As of this Wednesday, the 27th, the Independent National Electoral Commission published partial results from 173 of the 179 electoral constituencies, plus the diaspora.

In total, of the nine million, three hundred and thirty-three thousand and 562 valid votes, the candidate Félix Tshisekedi maintained first place, with seven million, two hundred and nineteen thousand and eight hundred and sixteen votes, which corresponds to 77.3%, followed by Moïse Katumbi, with 15.7%.

Martin Fayulu comes third, ahead of Adolphe Muzito and Radjabho Tebabho Sorobabho. The final publication of the provisional results by CENI took place on December 31st.