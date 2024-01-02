Félix Tshisekedi re-elected president of DRC –

With 73.34% of the votes, Félix Tshisekedi was re-elected President of the Democratic Republic of Congo for the next five years.

The information was reconfirmed to Rádio by politician Timotheé Tshimanga, from Kinshasa. The candidate for deputy from the Cassai-Central and National circles said, at this moment, that there is stability and joy in the country’s capital and other corners of the DRC, except the areas occupied by the M23 group.

According to CENI, Tshisekedi obtained 73.34% of the votes cast in the presidential elections on December 20, 2023, according to provisional results published by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) on Sunday, December 31.

Candidate Moïse Katumbi came in second place, with 18.08% of the votes.

According to the Constitution of the DRC, the results made public this Sunday will be validated by the Constitutional Court on January 10, 2024.

