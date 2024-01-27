#Felt #Izmir #surrounding #provinces

5.1 magnitude earthquake in the Aegean: felt in Izmir and surrounding provinces

STATEMENT FROM THE GOVERNORSHIP

In his statement regarding the earthquake, Izmir Governor Süleyman Elban stated that there has been no negative news that has reached the governorship so far.

Elban said, “There is no negative news reported to our governorship regarding the 5.1 magnitude earthquake that occurred as of 08.19, centered in the Aegean Sea – Kuşadası Bay – Menderes. I wish all our citizens to get well soon.”