Fem van Empel quickly puts Vas and Brand in a sprint after an exciting WB cross in Hoogerheide

Fem van Empel has once again put an exclamation point behind her favorite status for the World Cup in Tabor in Hoogerheide. She won the dress rehearsal in Hoogerheide in the sprint, after an exciting three-way battle with Blanka Vas and Lucinda Brand. Ceylin Alvarado secured final victory in the World Cup last weekend.

Fem van Empel could travel to Hoogerheide for the last round of the World Cup with a nostalgic feeling. The Dutch woman won her first world title in the field last year and now hoped to gain some extra confidence heading into the World Championships in Tabor next weekend.

She had to make do with a nice bunch of toppers. Of the big names, Ceylin Alvarado was the first to fill the role. The World Cup leader chased the events for an entire race, but was already certain of the overall victory since Benidorm last weekend.

It became exciting for the day’s victory. Van Empel and Lucinda Brand quickly lit the fuse, but youngsters such as Marie Schreiber, Blanka Vas and Zoe Backstedt fought back bravely.

With yet another acceleration from Brand, which was later resolutely countered by Van Empel, the two favorites seemed to be fighting it out. But a surprisingly strong Vas was the only one to come back from the background.

A final offensive by Van Empel yielded nothing, meaning the world champion had to finish the job in the sprint. With a mighty acceleration on her Van der Poels, she raced unthreatened to victory on the sloping finish line. Vas was a good second, Brand a creditable third.

Fem van Empel (1st): “I am very happy to win here for the second time. That I started my sprint early? Blanka is world champion on the road (among the promises, ed.), and I have never sprinted against her before. “So I had to try. It’s great to win twice a week before the World Cup, because the World Cup is super important to me.”

Blanka Vas (2nd): “I surprised myself a bit. This feels like a victory for me, after a difficult period with some bad luck. My form is good just in time, which is nice. I’m really looking forward to the World Cup “It’s close to my home country, I expect a lot of Hungarian fans there.”

Lucinda Brand (3rd): “It was a tactical race, we were well matched. Fem and Blanka are a bit more explosive than me, they know that too, so they could save themselves a bit more. But my feeling is certainly right. to compete at the World Cup next week.”