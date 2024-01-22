Female radio makers come up with their own prize as a counterpart to RadioRing | Media

By our entertainment editors

Jan 22, 2024 at 8:21 PM Update: an hour ago

A group of female radio makers has created their own prize. The prize is a counterpart to the RadioRing, for which no woman was nominated this year. The prize will be awarded on Thursday, just like the RadioRing.

Last year, for the first time, the organization behind RadioRing no longer made a distinction between male and female DJs for the prize of best presenter. This year the awards ceremony is again gender neutral.

“A great goal, of course, but women are far from being equally represented in the radio world,” says NPO Radio 1 DJ Astrid de Jong, co-initiator of the alternative radio prize.

“There are hardly any women to be heard during the day on the most popular radio stations. Because we would like to show women with ambition that it is indeed possible to earn a living in the best profession there is, we have made a list of a hundred successful radio women.”

Last year, women were nominated for the RadioRing for best presenter. Marieke Elsinga (Qmusic), Iris Enthoven (Radio 538) and Emmely de Wilt (NPO Radio 2) then had a chance. They then saw the prize go to Radio 10 colleague Rob van Someren.

You can vote for the alternative prize via the website radiovrouwen.nl.

