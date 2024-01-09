Femicide in luxury residence

According to the information obtained, a man named Aydın Aksakdemir started arguing with the pharmacist Şule Tokel, with whom he lived, in the car in the parking lot of the luxury residence for an unknown reason. MK, who was in the parking lot during the argument, heard the shouts and came to the duo.

During the argument, Aksakdemir took out the gun from his waist and shot Tokel. MK, who tried to separate the discussion, also became the target of bullets. Aksakdemir also shot himself with a gun. Site officials and neighbors who heard the gunshot reported the situation to the 112 Emergency Call Center. Upon notice, health and police teams were dispatched to the region. The male perpetrator of the femicide committed suicide by shooting himself.

While the medical teams arriving at the scene determined that Aksakdemir and Tokel died at the scene, MK was transferred to Aydın Adnan Menderes University Application and Research Hospital by ambulance after the first intervention. It was learned that MK, who was treated at the hospital, was not life-threatening.

After the public prosecutor’s investigation at the scene, the dead bodies of Aksakdemir and Tokel were taken to the hospital morgue with a hearse.
The investigation into the incident continues.

