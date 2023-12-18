Femicide in Yverdon: On appeal, Carole’s killer is judged irresponsible

Nicolas S. was sentenced to 14 years in prison. In the second instance, he was freed from any sentence. But he must be treated in a closed environment.

It was in the Chemin de Sous-Bois district of Yverdon-les-Bains that the homicide was committed on November 15, 2018.

The Cantonal Court rejected the Criminal Court of Northern Vaud. He has just acquitted Nicolas S. who had appealed against his sentence at first instance to 14 years in prison and internment, for the murder of his partner Carole committed in 2018 in Yverdon-les-Bains. The Court of Appeal considers, in fact, that he was not criminally responsible at the time of the facts, due to psychological disorders, and therefore not guilty. It annulled the sentence and internment of the accused, but forced him to follow a therapeutic measure (art. 59 of the CP) in a closed environment for security reasons.

