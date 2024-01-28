Fenerbahçe – Ankaragücü match LIVE | When is the Fenerbahçe match? Which channel?

#Fenerbahçe #Ankaragücü #match #LIVE #Fenerbahçe #match #channel

Fenerbahçe will duke it out with Ankaragücü in the 23rd week of the Trendyol Super League. Cihan Aydın will blow the whistle in the match to be played at Ülker Stadium. The broadcast time, channel and possible lineups of the match are among the issues that are wondered before the match. So, when, at what time and on which channel will the Fenerbahçe – Ankaragücü match be broadcast live?

Click to follow the Fenerbahçe – Ankaragücü match live…

The excitement continues in Trendyol Super League. Fenerbahçe and AnkaragücüoHe will share his memories. All details about the match are wondered and researched on search engines. So, when, at what time and on which channel will the Fenerbahçe – Ankaragücü match be broadcast live?

WHEN, AT WHAT TIME AND ON WHICH CHANNEL WILL FENERBAHÇE – ANKARAGÜCÜ MATCH BE BROADCAST LIVE?

Fenerbahçe – Ankaragücü match will be played on Sunday, January 28 at 19.00. You can watch the match live on beIN Sports 1.

🍪CLICK FOR COLD COOKIES RECIPE👈

FENERBAHÇE AND ANKARAGÜCÜ HAVE THE 108TH APPOINTMENT

The two teams have been rivals 107 times in the history of the Super League. While Fenerbahçe won 69 matches, Ankaragücü scored 3 points in 11 matches. In 27 matches, the sides could not break the tie. Ankara team responded to Canary’s 199 goals with 72 goals. Fenerbahçe won the match played in Ankara in the first half of the season, 1-0. Fenerbahçe has a 5-match winning streak against the Capital representative.

HOME REPORT CARD

Fenerbahçe played 11 matches at home in the league this season. While the yellow-dark blue team won 8 matches, they had 2 draws and 1 defeat. İsmail Kartal’s students scored 34 goals in the home field. Fenerbahçe achieved 6 wins in 6 matches at home in the European Conference League.

OOSTERWOLDE CEZALI

Fenerbahçe’s Dutch football player Jayden Oosterwolde received a yellow card in the Başakşehir match, receiving his 4th yellow card of the season, and was suspended. Oosterwolde, who has been working in the center back area for a long time due to injuries, will leave his team alone in the match to be played tomorrow night.

MISSING IN FENERBAHÇE

In addition to Leonardo Bonucci, Miha Zajc and Miguel Crespo, who recovered from their injuries, Rodrigo Becao also started training with the team. Fred, Luan Peres, who is injured, and Bright Osayi-Samuel, who is in the Africa Cup of Nations, will not be in the match squad.

THE LEAGUE’S TOP SCORCHING TEAM

Fenerbahçe, which collected 57 points in the Super League as of 22 weeks, managed to score goals in 20 of the remaining 22 matches. While the attacking direction of the team was also reflected in the statistics, the yellow-dark blue team sent 59 goals to the opponent’s nets. While Edin Dzeko supports his team with 16 goals, he is also at the top of the Super League’s top scorer list.

11-MATCH UNDEFEATED STRIKE

Defeating Başakşehir 1-0 away in the last league match, Fenerbahçe extended its unbeaten streak to 11 matches. Canary achieved 8 wins and 3 draws in this period.

İSMAİL KARTAL AND EMRE BELÖZOĞLU ARE RIVALS FOR THE SECOND TIME

Fenerbahçe Coach İsmail Kartal and MKE Ankaragücü Coach Emre Belözoğlu will be rivals for the second time in the league. The two coaches faced each other for the first time in the 2021-2022 season in the match played in Kadıköy, and Belözoğlu’s team, who was coaching Başakşehir at that time, won 1-0. Emre Belözoğlu served as Fenerbahçe Coach for 10 matches in the 2020-2021 season.

CİHAN AYDIN ​​WILL BLOW THE WHISTLE

Cihan Aydın will manage the match between Fenerbahçe and MKE Ankaragücü. Aleks Taşçıoğlu and Volkan Ahmet Narinç will be Aydın’s assistants. The 4th referee of the match will be Emre Kargın.