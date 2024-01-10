Fenerbahçe Konyaspor match LIVE | On which channel and at what time is the Fenerbahçe – Konyaspor match?

#Fenerbahçe #Konyaspor #match #LIVE #channel #time #Fenerbahçe #Konyaspor #match

Fenerbahçe and Konyaspor will face each other in the 16th week match of Trendyol Super League. Fenerbahçe – Konyaspor match will be played at Ülker Stadium and the match will be managed by Kadir Sağlam. 4 players in Fenerbahçe and 3 players in Konyaspor will not be able to play in the match. All the details about the match are wondered by football fans. In particular, publication information is being sought. So, when, at what time and on which channel will the Fenerbahçe – Konyaspor match be broadcast live?

WHEN, AT WHAT TIME AND ON WHICH CHANNEL WILL FENERBAHÇE – KONYASPOR MATCH BE BROADCAST LIVE?

Fenerbahçe – Konyaspor match will be played on Wednesday, January 10 at 20:00. You can watch the match live on beIN Sports 1.

POSSIBLE 11’S FOR FENERBAHÇE KONYASPOR MATCH

Fenerbahce: Livakovic, Mert, Serdar, Oosterwolde, Ferdi, Fred, Crespo, Cengiz, Szymanski, Tadic, Dzeko

Konyaspor: Deniz, Ahmet, Uğurcan, Adil, Guilherme, Soner, Cicaldau, Ogulcan, Prip, Moreno, Oliveira

4 MISSING IN FENERBAHÇE

4 Fenerbahçe players will not be able to play in the Konyaspor match. He continues his individual work despite his injuries. Rodrigo Becao ve Miha Zajcwill not be able to take part due to missing matches. Africa Cup of Nations He is in the squad of the Ghana National Team due to Alexander Djiku and in the Nigerian National Team Bright Osayi-Samuel Other names that will not be able to play.

KADİR SAĞLAM WILL BLOW THE WHISTLE

Referee in the match between Fenerbahçe and Konyaspor Kadir Saglam The whistle will blow. Sağlam’s assistants will be Furkan Ürün and Anıl Usta. The fourth referee of the match will be Emre Kargın.