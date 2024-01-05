Fernando Medina carries out a special operation to reduce debt below 100%

#Fernando #Medina #carries #special #operation #reduce #debt

The last days of 2023 were even busier than usual in Terreiro do Paço. In addition to the rockets at the end of the year, at the Ministry of Finance, Fernando Medina’s objective was to achieve the distinction of leaving the scene with public debt below 100% of GDP — and he should achieve this, Expresso found out. To this end, the Minister of Finance set up a gigantic special operation that included the repurchase of public debt securities from private companies, insurance companies and banks, on the one hand, and the advance payment of debt from public companies. All without changing its objective of also having a historical surplus in public accounts of at least 0.8% of GDP.

From what Expresso found, the value of the repurchase of private debt that was due to mature later alone could have reached 3 billion euros (see text alongside), in addition to the usual payments to National Service suppliers. of Health and the payment of debt of public companies, with a value still to be determined but “not negligible”.

This is an article from the weekly Expresso. Click HERE to continue reading.

Also Read:  The low-cost clone of the T-Max drives Italians crazy: it has everything and you save a lot

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Murder of a child at a train station: Police nab a suspect
Murder of a child at a train station: Police nab a suspect
Posted on
Olaf Scholz may be forced to leave
Olaf Scholz may be forced to leave
Posted on
Fernando Medina carries out a special operation to reduce debt below 100%
Fernando Medina carries out a special operation to reduce debt below 100%
Posted on
iPhones no longer start after iOS update: this is what goes wrong and how to solve it
iPhones no longer start after iOS update: this is what goes wrong and how to solve it
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News