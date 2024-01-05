Fernando Medina carries out a special operation to reduce debt below 100%

#Fernando #Medina #carries #special #operation #reduce #debt

The last days of 2023 were even busier than usual in Terreiro do Paço. In addition to the rockets at the end of the year, at the Ministry of Finance, Fernando Medina’s objective was to achieve the distinction of leaving the scene with public debt below 100% of GDP — and he should achieve this, Expresso found out. To this end, the Minister of Finance set up a gigantic special operation that included the repurchase of public debt securities from private companies, insurance companies and banks, on the one hand, and the advance payment of debt from public companies. All without changing its objective of also having a historical surplus in public accounts of at least 0.8% of GDP.

From what Expresso found, the value of the repurchase of private debt that was due to mature later alone could have reached 3 billion euros (see text alongside), in addition to the usual payments to National Service suppliers. of Health and the payment of debt of public companies, with a value still to be determined but “not negligible”.