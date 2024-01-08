Fernando Santos expected today in Istanbul to sign for Besiktas

#Fernando #Santos #expected #today #Istanbul #sign #Besiktas

Presentation of the former national coach as the new coach of the Black Eagles, which includes Gedson Fernandes, scheduled for Tuesday

Fernando Santos is expected this Monday in Istanbul, Turkey, to sign a contract with Besiktas. The presentation ceremony of the former national coach as the new coach of the Black Eagles, which includes Gedson Fernandes, is scheduled for Tuesday.

Turkish club announced the former national coach as fourth coach of the season; will guide Gedson Fernandes; Besiktas is 5th, 18 points off the lead

The 69-year-old Portuguese is the fourth coach of the season for Besiktas, who occupy fifth place in the Turkish Super League, 18 points behind leader Fenerbahçe, where Miguel Crespo plays.