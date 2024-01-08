Fernando Santos expected today in Istanbul to sign for Besiktas

#Fernando #Santos #expected #today #Istanbul #sign #Besiktas

Presentation of the former national coach as the new coach of the Black Eagles, which includes Gedson Fernandes, scheduled for Tuesday

Fernando Santos is expected this Monday in Istanbul, Turkey, to sign a contract with Besiktas. The presentation ceremony of the former national coach as the new coach of the Black Eagles, which includes Gedson Fernandes, is scheduled for Tuesday.

Turkish club announced the former national coach as fourth coach of the season; will guide Gedson Fernandes; Besiktas is 5th, 18 points off the lead

The 69-year-old Portuguese is the fourth coach of the season for Besiktas, who occupy fifth place in the Turkish Super League, 18 points behind leader Fenerbahçe, where Miguel Crespo plays.

Also Read:  Manchester United - Aston Villa 3:2 in a Premier League match

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Peter Pellegrini will announce in a few days whether he will run in the Slovak presidential election in March
Peter Pellegrini will announce in a few days whether he will run in the Slovak presidential election in March
Posted on
If you earn extra money, get ready for a revolution. The project is already in the Sejm
If you earn extra money, get ready for a revolution. The project is already in the Sejm
Posted on
After six months of postponement due to strike: production of final season of ‘Stranger Things’ has started
After six months of postponement due to strike: production of final season of ‘Stranger Things’ has started
Posted on
Bridget Maasland follows schema therapy: six questions about this form of treatment | Healthy
Bridget Maasland follows schema therapy: six questions about this form of treatment | Healthy
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News