Fernando Santos Statements from Quaresma – Last Minute Sports News

Portuguese Fernando Santos was appointed as the coach of Beşiktaş. Former Beşiktaş star Ricardo Quaresma’s past words about his compatriot Fernando Santos have become a hot topic again.

News Center – NTV Sports 09.01.2024 – 10:18

Former Beşiktaş football player Ricardo Quaresma had complimentary words about the new coach of the black and white team, Fernando Santos.

Quaresma’s comment, who was in the Portugal squad that won the EURO 2016 title under the coach of Santos, came to the fore again.

Here, according to the news in Hürriyet Newspaper; The Portuguese star’s words about Fernando Santos:

“He is a coach who speaks little but knows how to store desire and ambition in his players and the football psychology very well.”

“I have never worked with another coach who is so intelligent in preparing the players for the match.”

