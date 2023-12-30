Fero Fenič: The proud Czech nation should end Russian street names

#Fero #Fenič #proud #Czech #nation #Russian #street #names

“Czech politicians should understand that they have to serve all the citizens of this predominantly atheistic country, finally recognize marriage for everyone and thus also end the era of Russian thinking in our country,” says the famous director.

Documentary film director and producer Fero Fenič, incidentally the initiator of the renaming of Ruzyne Airport to Václav Havel Airport, was one of the guests in the News List Gallery of Personalities project this year.

The interview about films, human smallness and the forthcoming documentary about Hana Hegerová was one of the most successful. Therefore, in mid-December, we asked Fero Fenič – as well as the entire TOP 10 personalities in the Gallery – for an evaluation of this year and wishes for 2024.

What will remain the symbol of 2023 for you?

Joy at the election of Petr Pavel as Czech president after ten years of Zemanist misery. Anger at the fact that the 30th anniversary of the Febiofest International Film Festival did not take place, which in twenty years I turned from scratch into one of the two biggest film events in our country, and now it only took a few years for one person to destroy it. Who is the personality of 2023 for you?

It is still Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who has been resisting the aggressors for two years, in a superhuman and unrelenting effort for me. What do you consider to be your biggest success this year?

That I survived him in good health. What did you draw the most energy from this year and balance out the influx of negative information?

From the view of the endless sea, from a glass of red wine, the touch of the closest person and the realization of one’s age, which confirms to me that another generation has to fear and fight for the future.

What would you wish for yourself and others by 2024?

May I continue to be lucky with decent and well-wishing people and may the world, including our country, return to peace and stability as soon as possible. But from things that depend only on the will of Czech politicians – to understand that they have to serve all citizens of this mostly atheistic country, and not just groups that elevate their attitudes above human rights, and finally marriage for all was recognized. At the same time, this also ends the era of Russian thinking in our country, when war must be called a special operation.

I would add to that the wish to support the pride of the Czech nation by ending the era of Russian names for streets, squares and subways, which has no parallel in today’s Europe. In the overwhelming majority, these are names that have nothing to do with our (and also European) history and culture and have only a local or ideological meaning, while many names of personalities from our past and present (and also European) history are neglected, or at best they only carry secondary or even peripheral streets (see, for example, Božena Němcová Street in Nuslí in Prague, but also others, while, for example, delegations from all over the world go to the residence of the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic via Nikolaj Vasiljevich Gogol Street).

“I wanted to show the true potential of the Czech nation,” says the author of the GEN project from the beginning of the independent Czech Republic.

“Elite” as a forbidden word?

Remember the part of the interview with Fero Fenič in the Gallery of Personalities, published this July.

Mr. Fenič, at the beginning of the 1990s, after the creation of the independent Czech Republic, you launched the Gallery of the Elite of the Nation project, profiles of Czech personalities. You called them the elite, which caused a wave of emotions at the time: “What are we playing at? What kind of elitism is this?” Why did you include “elite” in the name GEN?

I wanted to rehabilitate that word. After the Velvet Revolution, when there were no private televisions yet, public television was flooded with documentaries and journalism about our past, as it logically sought to correct one-sided historical interpretations. And at that moment, I had the feeling that when an independent republic is established, it is necessary to show some new models and to right the wrongs even towards those who were previously interpreted somehow differently.

There were many big names: Kubelík, Tigrid and others. I came up with this proposal half a year before the division of the republic. I justified him by saying that it would be appropriate to show the real elite, because until then heroic miners or seamstresses who worked and sewed fast were exhibited here as the elite. Those heroes of socialist work. So it would like to show the real potential of the Czech nation.

You did it. The first episode of GEN, the one about Václav Havel, was broadcast by Czech Television on January 1, 1993, the day the independent Czech Republic was founded.

The project turned out brilliantly for me. But I suspected from the beginning that the word “elite” would offend. And it was irritating too. We had to drop it for a few months, the “elite” were not allowed to appear anywhere in the press releases. Then it calmed down a bit. I don’t think it causes such resistance today. Every nation should be proud of the elite, because the elite is the pinnacle that represents us all. There have already been four GEN series and I have the intention of creating a fifth, the last one.

By the way, we at Seznam Zprávách were inspired by your GEN with our Gallery of personalities. We thought that precisely 30 years after the premiere of your series, it would be good to bring important personalities closer to people again.

Yes, that database should still be updated in some way.

Exactly. We are already several generations further. I hope it doesn’t bother you.

No no. I, on the other hand, am very happy, because the GEN project was created with the intention that you will continue to develop it. And I was interested in the content. I wanted this nation to receive positive stimuli. And if you continue to expand them in this spirit, I will be happy.

I already mentioned that the first part of GEN was dedicated to Václav Havel, the second, if I’m not mistaken, to the inventor of contact lenses Otto Wichterle, the third to the artist and director Ester Krumbachová… The subtitle of the cycle was 100 Czechs today. How did you put together the list of the hundred people?

At first I thought it would be a hundred. There were, of course, many names that had not been talked about at all until then. That’s what I was talking about. The first series was very easy for me, because we had well over a hundred names that we felt definitely needed to be filmed. Also for some names, for example the portrait of Olga Havelová, it turned out that she was only in GEN. Nothing else was filmed about her before or for a long time after.

And how did you manage to get the personalities for this project? They often let you go very close to each other, it must have been going on for several days…

We shot it for two days. And I think the atmosphere of the time helped us a lot. Secondly, at that moment Febio was already a brand that worked in the market because we were broadcasting the show Oko. This was the forerunner of various investigative shows. There was still my personal involvement because I still felt a personal responsibility for it. Those people passed the information on to each other, later it actually turned out that some of the people we filmed had turned down other offers and trusted us.

I was able to build up enough trust that we wouldn’t do anything immoral to those people. I think that trust is still there today. For example, when Václav Havel had health problems in Austria, we were the only ones who made a big documentary. It was called Twelve Weeks of Dagmar Havel. We were present at those places where he was treated. As one of the few, we had access there, there was trust that we would not commit anything unethical.

What unknown moments from the life of chansonist Hana Hegerová will Fero Fenič capture in the film? How do you see some of the jokes from Česká Soda with today’s eyes? And why did he decide that the jubilee 30th year of the Febiofest international festival was no longer held?

