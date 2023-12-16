Ferrara Open Day anti-Covid vaccine La Nuova Ferrara

#Ferrara #Open #Day #antiCovid #vaccine #Nuova #Ferrara

Ferrara From Ferrara, of course. But also from One hundred, Copparo and even from Goro. Hundreds of people this morning (Saturday 16 December) showed up in front of sector 19 of the Casa della Salute San Rocco for the anti-Covid vaccination Open Day. The response to the ASL’s invitation was evidently greater than expected, considering that vaccination prevention for the “over” and the frail had been started for some time. But, as the people waiting explained, getting an appointment in the desired time was not at all easy. «I had booked in Copparo, but there was no room before January 2nd and I preferred to move forward, also in view of the Christmas holidays, when you meet up with friends and relatives”, says a lady. A young couple arrived from Cento: “Last year we spent Christmas with the virus, this year we would like to spend the holidays in peace.” There are those who worry about the badly parked car, “but I really didn’t think I would have to wait that long.” And in front of the queue that continued to grow from 8am onwards and to fill the corridor, discontent makes its way. A lucky few have grabbed the two benches available, but for the others it promises to be a test of resistance: “It’s not possible to make elderly people stand for a long time,” someone protests. And we also complain about the cold, considering that the entrance to the clinic is right in front of a stairwell from which a rather crisp current comes. At the entrance there is an employee with the task of distribute the numbers, but in the absence of a board and a real control of compliance with shifts, the queue increasingly takes on a “round” shape and people, coupon in hand, tend to crowd together at the entrance fearing others will escape forward.” competitors.” «What number do you have?», is the control cloaked in courtesy, with the lynx’s eye also scrutinizing the letter, in addition to the number, because once you reach 100 you go from “A” to “B”, starting again from the beginning. At the beginning of the morning there is only one doctor, then the situation accelerates a bit with the arrival of a second: “It’s about time!”, exclaim the vaccine candidates (all with mask, with very few exceptions), “they could have even thought about it beforehand”. Some people try to find out about waiting times by showing their ticket, and often the answer is not what they hoped for and there are those who prefer to return directly later. Or directly to next Open Dayalso scheduled in San Rocco Wednesday 20 December from 2pm to 8pm and always ad direct access, bringing with you your health card and… a pen (a very coveted object this morning) to fill out the form. And without underestimating the appeal that vaccination still seems to have on part of the Ferrara population, at least according to the truly notable influx of today’s Open Day.

