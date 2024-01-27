Ferrari, not just cars: the iconic brand completely changes sector, Italians enraptured

#Ferrari #cars #iconic #brand #completely #sector #Italians #enraptured

Ferrari wants to amaze its customers once again, which is why it seems close to launching not only cars.

In the history of four wheels there are very few brands that have achieved as much success as has Ferrari in these years. The Prancing Horse is a symbol of power and splendor and there is no doubt that everyone dreams of at least one day being able to drive one of these cars. Ferrari, it won’t just make cars (Canva – derapate.it)

La Rossa has given life to a daydream, which is why it is clearly the most supported team in the world and in Italy it is almost a religion. His entry into F1 World Championship since its debut in 1950 it can boast an extraordinary and unique record, such as the fact of having always been present in the most important four-wheel competition.

The Ferrari therefore over the years it has not only been the one that has participated in the most World Cups, but at the same time it has also been the most successful. Successes help a lot to increase the reputation of a brand, for this reason in recent years the Horse it also tried to renew its range.

This can be seen, for example, when dealing with the Thoroughbred, a car that is the first SUV in Ferrari’s history. A revolution that has left many stunned, but which seems to have hit the mark in the hearts of enthusiasts, but this is not only the extraordinary change that is now underway Maranello.

Ferrari ready for yachts? Cryptic message on social media

Ferrari now seems to be increasingly intent on launching itself into the world of luxury in every sector, including the nautical one. In fact, La Rossa used her Instagram profile to create a series of posts that caused a lot of discussion, especially considering how in the past the Horse has never launched into the creation of yachts. Ferrari posts the sea (Ferrari Official Instagram Page – derapate.it)

In some cases the Rossa engine was used for boats that made history, as in the case of that of Achille Castoldi. Inside, in fact, Enzo Ferrari was asked for an exceptional 4500-displacement V12 which managed to establish the extraordinary record of well on Lake Iseo. 242.19 km/h as top speed.

However, things are definitely changing now and you can see it when on social media, the Rossa first published 15 posts that formed a mosaic of the sea, and then limited herself to keeping two photos and a video. However, the writing of the post does not leave much doubt, in fact it is written there “Our sights set on new horizons, taking racing where we have never gone before.”

There is therefore no doubt that Ferrari, after having conquered earth and asphalt, has a great desire to become a leader in the nautical sector too. It would be a radical and incredible change, with Cavallino having always looked to the future with enthusiasm and conviction of its own means and this time too it won’t make mistakes.