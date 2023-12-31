Ferrari, this is the cheapest model of all | At €50,000 you can take it home, it costs less than an Audi

#Ferrari #cheapest #model #home #costs #Audi

There are cars or, rather, brands in the car sector which, by definition, represent a sort of living metaphor, a timeless icon, an ever green of the beauty and dreams of everyone, everywhere in the world.

Among these, without the slightest doubt, there is the Ferrari. The House of Horse it does nothing but churn out dreams, even before wonderful, formidable and coveted cars. For many, almost for all, mostly one chimera a eyes open.

Or not? You say Ferrari, and you think of the Reds, of Maranello, of the brilliant ideas of Enzo Ferrari and everything that came from it then, and continues to come today, between custom-built and cars of luxury unrestrained and single-seater and Formula One Grand Prix.

The prancing horse, roaring with anno in anno, from decade to decade, it has made millions of people dream and will still make them dream: the vast majorityanza will only be able to admire them in tvor in photos, or perhaps passing one on the street.

After all, as we know, what is worth more, costs more: quality cannot be sold off and the higher the bar is raised, the more the price rises as the same ‘Horse‘ from its boundless horsepower in the engine. But is this really always how things go?

Ferrari, this model is for everyone

If we were to say the truth, for some time the answer has been ‘no’: it is not necessarily the case that only nabobs can afford a Ferrari. And we’re certainly not advising going into debt to pay for something that might be extremely out of your budget. But it exists, of course exists, a Ferrari ‘for everyone’.

Or rather, for almost everyone: an economical model, but really cheap, which can be in the garage of anyone who can save a certain amount of money considerable, oh me far away give it standard from the Red.

How much does Ferrari cost for everyone

To be clear, we are talking about one Ferrari which has the lowest cost of certain very popular cars such as some Audis. What costs are we talking about? From 50 thousand euros. Yes, of course, 50 thousand euros is not a small amount, obviously.

However, we are talking about a Ferrari, after all. And the least expensive of all, it is found on the market at fifty thousand euros: we’re talking about the second-hand market, in particular. And in detail, of Ferrari World, which dates back to a few decades ago, and perhaps is not remembered by everyone, but for those who want it is there, at a prezzo Of market which is within the means of many people’s pockets lucky.