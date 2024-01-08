Ferry services were canceled in Southern Marmara

According to the statement made by GESTAŞ AŞ, which provides transportation on the Erdek and Adalar lines, planned flights will not be possible on the Narlı-Marmara line tomorrow due to adverse weather conditions.

It was announced that on the South Marmara Islands line, flights departing from Erdek at 11.00 and from Marmara at 16.00 were also cancelled.

It was stated that other flights will be made on time.

BUDO CANCELED 12 TRIPS

Tomorrow’s 12 trips of Bursa Sea Buses (BUDO) will not be possible due to adverse weather conditions.

In the announcement on BUDO’s website, Bursa (Mudanya)-Istanbul (Eminönü/Sirkeci) flights at 07.00, 09.30, 16.00 and 19.00, and Istanbul (Eminönü/Sirkeci)-Bursa (Mudanya) flights at 08.30, 11.30, 16.30 and 19.30. ) flights were canceled due to adverse weather conditions.

For the same reason, Bursa (Mudanya)-Armutlu (İhlas) at 09.30, Armutlu (İhlas)-İstanbul (Eminönü/Sirkeci) at 10.00, İstanbul (Eminönü/Sirkeci)-Armutlu (İhlas) at 11.30 and Armutlu at 12.55. (İhlas)-Bursa (Mudanya) flights will not be operated.

