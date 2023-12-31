Fertilizer market in 2024. The latest PKO BP forecast

#Fertilizer #market #latest #PKO #forecast

Last year, the fertilizer sector struggled with many difficulties that had a significant impact on prices. What will 2024 look like according to PKO BP forecasts?

As PKO BP analysts write in their latest report, low margins in the first quarter of this year. effectively limited the production of all types of products, and the decline in volumes amounted, per pure ingredient, from 30% y/y in the case of nitrogen fertilizers to 47% for phosphorus fertilizers.

The situation began to improve in the third quarter of this year, when global fertilizer prices rebounded and European gas prices remained low due to almost full gas storage facilities, thus giving producers room to increase production volumes.

Production in Poland in October this year. (latest available data) was higher by 41% y/y, close to the average values ​​for Q1 2022, and still consistent with the trend of rebuilding production in the ammonia chain.

A frequently cited problem is excessive import of fertilizers to Poland. It was the strongest in the second quarter of 2022, when domestic plants had to limit production. Cheap urea, mainly from Russia, was particularly important in the import of fertilizers. The scale of imports in Q1 2023 was smaller than in Q2 2023, although far from the situation in 2021 or Q1 2022.

For 2024, analysts predict a slow normalization of the fertilizer market, as global demand for fertilizers is expected to increase, according to estimates by 4% to 192.5 million tons will still be below the peak in 2020. Supply will also increase, from 1.7% in nitrogen fertilizers to 2.3% in phosphorus fertilizers per year in the perspective until 2027.

Additionally, new production capacities will be created in regions with the lowest marginal production costs, i.e. in the USA and Russia. Nitrogen fertilizer prices are expected to peak in January 2024 and then slowly decline through next fall, following a seasonal pattern.

source: PKO BP