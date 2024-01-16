FESTIVAL IN EUROPE – Fifteen Malagasy artists on the bill

Denise will be present at the Tsika Jiaby Festival in Europe.

The very first edition of the Tsika Jiaby Festival will take place in France from May 18 to 20, featuring fifteen Malagasy artists and presenting the richness of Malagasy culture through gastronomy, traditional outfits and crafts.

Meet Malagasy culture in Europe. From May 18 to 20, the first edition of the Tsika Jiaby Festival will illuminate the French cultural scene in Courson-Monteloup. Organized by Mams Events and the TJ Prod team, this event aims to promote Malagasy culture in Europe through music, fashion, culinary art and crafts.

“This Tsika Jiaby Festival is a way to make our country known across Europe. We have carefully selected fifteen artists to represent Malagasy culture and music during this event. The selection was based on criteria such as musical genre, length of time in the music industry and fame,” explains Sergio Ralandy, the organizer. Rossy, Jaojoby, Olombelo Ricky, Samoëla, Rajery, Shyn, Denise, Fenoamby, Babai Lugu, Marghe, Tempo Gaigy, Rockurk, Titi Raha, Johasina and many others will be on the bill. In addition to the performances on stage, the artists will host conferences and musical sharing, thus offering an immersive experience to festival-goers. Various stands will present Malagasy culture through culinary art, traditional outfits and Malagasy artisans.

Musical wealth

The Festival also constitutes an opportunity to expose the richness of different Malagasy musical genres internationally, ranging from Variety to Jazz, from Soul to RnB, from traditional music to Salegy, including Rock, Afrobeat, Slow, and many others. “Many Europeans wonder what happens when the Malagasy explores Rock or Jazz. What is Salegy? All these questions will find their answers during the Tsika Jiaby Festival,” underlines Sergio Ralandy.

Beyond the cultural aspect, the event aspires to attract more tourists to discover the Big Island. “Foreigners will have the opportunity to see the beauty and richness of Madagascar during this Festival. It also aims to correct the bad reputations of the country which are circulating in France regarding the current situation in Madagascar,” he concludes.

Nicole Rafalimananjara