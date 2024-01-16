FESTIVAL IN EUROPE – Fifteen Malagasy artists on the bill

Denise will be present at the Tsika Jiaby Festival in Europe.

The very first edition of the Tsika Jiaby Festival will take place in France from May 18 to 20, featuring fifteen Malagasy artists and presenting the richness of Malagasy culture through gastronomy, traditional outfits and crafts.

Meet Malagasy culture in Europe. From May 18 to 20, the first edition of the Tsika Jiaby Festival will illuminate the French cultural scene in Courson-Monteloup. Organized by Mams Events and the TJ Prod team, this event aims to promote Malagasy culture in Europe through music, fashion, culinary art and crafts.

“This Tsika Jiaby Festival is a way to make our country known across Europe. We have carefully selected fifteen artists to represent Malagasy culture and music during this event. The selection was based on criteria such as musical genre, length of time in the music industry and fame,” explains Sergio Ralandy, the organizer. Rossy, Jaojoby, Olombelo Ricky, Samoëla, Rajery, Shyn, Denise, Fenoamby, Babai Lugu, Marghe, Tempo Gaigy, Rockurk, Titi Raha, Johasina and many others will be on the bill. In addition to the performances on stage, the artists will host conferences and musical sharing, thus offering an immersive experience to festival-goers. Various stands will present Malagasy culture through culinary art, traditional outfits and Malagasy artisans.

Musical wealth

The Festival also constitutes an opportunity to expose the richness of different Malagasy musical genres internationally, ranging from Variety to Jazz, from Soul to RnB, from traditional music to Salegy, including Rock, Afrobeat, Slow, and many others. “Many Europeans wonder what happens when the Malagasy explores Rock or Jazz. What is Salegy? All these questions will find their answers during the Tsika Jiaby Festival,” underlines Sergio Ralandy.

Also Read:  A courier from Sibiu invented an amazing story to steal the money from the parcels. How the goal was scored in the end

Beyond the cultural aspect, the event aspires to attract more tourists to discover the Big Island. “Foreigners will have the opportunity to see the beauty and richness of Madagascar during this Festival. It also aims to correct the bad reputations of the country which are circulating in France regarding the current situation in Madagascar,” he concludes.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

When and at what time will the NFL Divisional Round be played?
When and at what time will the NFL Divisional Round be played?
Posted on
The English custom that unleashes cerebral happiness (and that many already have on their nightstand)
The English custom that unleashes cerebral happiness (and that many already have on their nightstand)
Posted on
FESTIVAL IN EUROPE – Fifteen Malagasy artists on the bill
FESTIVAL IN EUROPE – Fifteen Malagasy artists on the bill
Posted on
Trump Wins Republican Presidential Caucus in Iowa
Trump Wins Republican Presidential Caucus in Iowa
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News