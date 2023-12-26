Fever, Emergency and Antibiotics

#Fever #Emergency #Antibiotics

The winter season started quickly in terms of the epidemic…

We are currently faced with a triple, possibly quadruple epidemic.

Factors related to the epidemic; Covid-19 new variant JN1, Flu/Influenza, RSV (a virus that makes the respiratory system sick with flu-like symptoms) and Mycoplasma, which causes pneumonia, the name of which you heard from the mysterious epidemic in China.

It is understandable that the primary healthcare system is overloaded due to the increase in admissions with flu-like symptoms.

But the fact that people with fever and itchy throats are in the emergency room during the day and at night will deal the final blows to the health system, which is barely managing.

In fact, test centers such as small stations should be established in open areas and tests should be carried out for these factors, and people should be directed to manage the process on their own at home and should be properly informed.

Because EMERGENCY services are occupied by people with respiratory infections.

Like a vehicle blocking the ambulance lane, it causes the loss of vital minutes and hours and indirect deaths of those in real need of emergency intervention.

By turning EMERGENCY services into virus laboratories, it leads to intense contamination of these factors that can be fatal in pregnant women, people who have had a heart attack, the elderly, and people with immune system problems.

I should point out that in no country in the world are these patients taken from the doors of EMERGENCY services.

on the other hand Antibiotics are not antipyretics.

In those with fever and sore throat that require outpatient clinic admission, there are 60% VIRAL factors between the ages of 5-15, and 90% from the age of 15 onwards.

Antibiotics are not effective against viruses, and using antibiotics in a viral infection carries the risk of an eight- to ten-fold increase in the serious side effects of antibiotics involving the kidneys, heart and liver.

There is no need to mention the most common side effects such as allergies, diarrhea, and upset gastrointestinal tract.

It has been reported that microbiota damage in our intestines, which is closely related to our immune system, is associated with intestinal cancers, leaky gut, autoimmune diseases and depression in the long term.

In addition, due to the presence of other diseases, it may interact with the blood thinners, heart and diabetes medications you are using, reducing their benefits or increasing their side effects.

Antibiotics are effective and important in bacterial infections of the lungs, such as pneumonia, or the throat, commonly known as BETA in children.

However, BETA does not pose a risk after the age of 15 due to the immune response that develops due to childhood exposures.

Fever is resistant in viral infections, and in the current epidemic, which has been likened to a “combo epidemic”, it may last up to 5-7 days.

However, viral infections can be serious and even fatal in people over the age of 65, children under the age of 5, and patients with diabetes, heart, kidney, and cancer.

Secondary pneumonia can be caused by ear infections and prolonged bacterial infections of the sinuses in children. It is also risky for these people to develop fever, and the fever should be managed with an antipyretic such as paracetomol.

A physician should be consulted in cases of shortness of breath that causes breathlessness, inflamed sputum, changes in the state of consciousness, the elderly person’s tendency to sleep, fever that rises repeatedly and with chills after falling, and does not subside after 5 days.

Apart from fever, another condition in which antibiotics are used unnecessarily is sinusitis.

Sinuses, which are air cavities next to the nose or on the forehead, become inflamed in all cases such as allergies and colds, which cause swelling of the inner surface of the nose. Because nasal congestion impairs the ventilation of the sinuses.

Sinuses are very painful and swollen, especially in flu cases.

But this does not require using ANTIBIOTICS. ANTIBIOTICS don’t work anyway.

However, congestion, swelling and pain that prevent breathing through the nose; If it lasts longer than 7 days, if it gets worse after it has improved, and if additional blood tests support the presence of bacteria, then it may be necessary.

Our epidemic is a combo, our approach is lack of approach, and worse, we use antibiotics like fire extinguishers.

However, it is an evidence-based reality that good living rules, how seasonal epidemics should be managed, and vaccination against flu, Covid-19 and pneumonia are vital.