Few of the most modern German tanks given to Ukraine are left, and not only because of the Russian attacks

Today, only a few of the Leopard 2 tanks delivered to Ukraine by Germany remain in usable condition, reports the German public service ZDF.

Quite a few countries delivered Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine last year, the country fighting a war of national defense received dozens of different versions of the German-made tank. The Ukrainians received 18 of the most modern A6 variants from Germany.

The Ukrainians have already lost a few of these on the battlefield due to the attacks of Russian kamikaze drones (Lancet drone family) and combat helicopters, but their already not very high number in Ukraine is decreasing not only because of the fighting.

ZDF writes that there are only a few left in serviceable condition, so few spare parts reach the attacked country from Germany, and the fact that Ukrainian technicians do not know enough to service the high-tech vehicle is a serious problem. It happens that their repair attempts cause more damage than the technical problem originally existed.

That is why Sebastian Schäfer, the Green Party representative of the German government coalition, asks the German government to speed up the repair of the damaged tanks. The minister also addressed an open letter to the relevant German defense industry companies, Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.

It is also a problem that the major repairs of armored vehicles can only be done in Lithuania, which means a lot of extra time due to the long transport route.

The German leadership hoped that with modern tanks, the Ukrainians would be able to break through the Russian forces entrenched in the Ukrainian territories and that the counter-offensive would be successful, but this did not happen in the end, the Ukrainians were able to recapture a much smaller area in Zaporizhzhya County than expected.

Developed more than forty years ago, the heavily armed German tank is also considered one of the best of its kind in the world because it can maneuver easily. Today there are 3,500 Leopard 2 tanks worldwide. Tanks were improved over time, and their equipment was always adapted to the specific environment.